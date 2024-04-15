2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 12.0 

The 2024 NFL Draft has nearly arrived, sparking a frenzy of mocks across the sports landscape. Several factors have caused prospects to rise and fall in recent weeks, including Combine, Pro Day and Senior Bowl performances, in addition to acquisitions made during free agency. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to re-sign a slew of vital impending free agents and added Jordan Whitehead and Randy Gregory via free agency. The club still needs depth across multiple positions – notably in the trenches - garnering a variety of predictions by pundits for the Bucs' first overall pick. Here is an overview of projections for the Bucs in the first round across various outlets: