2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 12.0 

The 2024 NFL Draft has nearly arrived, sparking a frenzy of mocks across the sports landscape. Several factors have caused prospects to rise and fall in recent weeks, including Combine, Pro Day and Senior Bowl performances, in addition to acquisitions made during free agency. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to re-sign a slew of vital impending free agents and added Jordan Whitehead and Randy Gregory via free agency. The club still needs depth across multiple positions – notably in the trenches - garnering a variety of predictions by pundits for the Bucs' first overall pick. Here is an overview of projections for the Bucs in the first round across various outlets:
NFL.com
- Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
- Comments: I was about to say WR Xavier Worthy should be the pick here, but upon further thought, Trey Palmer showed enough in his rookie season to continuing playing the burner role. And with Shaq Barrett gone, you need to find somebody who can rush the quarterback. I'd be happy if you landed Robinson in this spot.
CBS Sports
- Pick: (Trade with Cowboys, pick 24) IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- Comments: The Bucs jump ahead of the Packers to land the draft's top center, a position of need after Ryan Jensen's injury and subsequent retirement.
The Draft Network
- Pick: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
- Comments: Speed, speed, and more speed. The Buccaneers have locked up Baker Mayfield for a few more years and I think they continue to add offensive pieces around him. Xavier Worthy put his speed on display at the NFL Combine but it's also all over his film. Worthy should give the Buccaneers another dynamic receiving option and make this offense dangerous.
PFF
- Pick: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
- Comments: The Buccaneers traded cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions at the beginning of the 2024 league year and now have a bit of a void opposite Jamel Dean, so Wiggins would immediately step in as a long, smooth athlete at cornerback. We'll hear about Wiggins' slender frame in the pre-draft process — he weighed in at 173 pounds at the NFL scouting combine— but he battled well with Florida State wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, who are both big, physical players.
Sports Illustrated
- Pick: (Trade with Chiefs, pick 32) IOL Graham Barton, Duke
- Comments: After moving back six spots and adding another third-round pick, the Bucs are still able to land a player they likely would have taken at their original spot. Barton can play all five positions up front, and with Tampa Bay needing upgrades at both center and left guard, he'd be an ideal pick who could try his hand at either spot and start from Day 1.