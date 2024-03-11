 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 7.0 

Mock Draft season is in full swing. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Mar 11, 2024 at 11:35 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

As the 2024 NFL Draft draws closer, mock drafts will continue to shift during the height of free agency in March. Trades are gradually announced, changing potential draft needs. In this mock draft roundup, Sports Illustrated has the Buccaneers trading with the Chiefs, moving back six spots to select Duke's Graham Barton. Here is a compilation of predictions from various outlets on who the Buccaneers could select in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL.com

Charles Davis, NFL.com (Mar. 6)

Pick: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Comments: The Rimington Trophy winner (nation's top center) would step right in for the retired Ryan Jensen as the starting pivot.

CBS Sports

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports (Mar. 11)

Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State

Comments: Opinions vary, but I'm not overly high on this edge class, which is why I have Chop Robinson at the top of my board. I see him as having the highest ceiling of any edge prospect in this class, so I'd take him before others. Based on the intel I've gathered from others, I'm not in the majority with this opinion. Still, I don't think he gets out of the first round.

The Draft Network

Damian Parson, The Draft Network (Mar. 10)

Pick: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Comments: Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield are back in the fold for Tampa Bay. Still, there is a need at the wide receiver position for the long term. Xavier Legette will give them a young weapon with a high ceiling. He can learn from both Evans and Chris Godwin to develop quicker.

PFF

Dalton Wasserman, PFF (Mar. 11)

Pick: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Comments: The Buccaneers roll with the best player available in Latu. While he isn't an A-plus athlete, Latu has an outstanding pass-rush arsenal and was extremely productive during his two years at UCLA. Among his many other accolades, Latu's 94.5 true pass-rush grade led all defensive players in 2023.

Sports Illustrated

Luke Easterling, SI.com (Mar. 7)

Pick (trade back six spots to 32): OL Graham Barton, Duke

Comments: After moving back six spots and adding another third-round pick, the Bucs are still able to land a player they likely would have taken at their original spot. Barton can play all five positions up front, and with Tampa Bay needing upgrades at both center and left guard, he'd be an ideal pick who could try his hand at either spot and start from Day 1.

