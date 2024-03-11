2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 7.0 

As the 2024 NFL Draft draws closer, mock drafts will continue to shift during the height of free agency in March. Trades are gradually announced, changing potential draft needs. In this mock draft roundup, Sports Illustrated has the Buccaneers trading with the Chiefs, moving back six spots to select Duke's Graham Barton. Here is a compilation of predictions from various outlets on who the Buccaneers could select in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL.com

Pick: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Comments: The Rimington Trophy winner (nation's top center) would step right in for the retired Ryan Jensen as the starting pivot.

CBS Sports

Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State

Comments: Opinions vary, but I'm not overly high on this edge class, which is why I have Chop Robinson at the top of my board. I see him as having the highest ceiling of any edge prospect in this class, so I'd take him before others. Based on the intel I've gathered from others, I'm not in the majority with this opinion. Still, I don't think he gets out of the first round.

The Draft Network

Pick: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Comments: Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield are back in the fold for Tampa Bay. Still, there is a need at the wide receiver position for the long term. Xavier Legette will give them a young weapon with a high ceiling. He can learn from both Evans and Chris Godwin to develop quicker.

PFF

Pick: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Comments: The Buccaneers roll with the best player available in Latu. While he isn't an A-plus athlete, Latu has an outstanding pass-rush arsenal and was extremely productive during his two years at UCLA. Among his many other accolades, Latu's 94.5 true pass-rush grade led all defensive players in 2023.

Sports Illustrated

Pick (trade back six spots to 32): OL Graham Barton, Duke