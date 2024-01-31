 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2024 State of the Bucs: Wide Receiver 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with wide receivers

Jan 31, 2024 at 11:29 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

State of the Bucs

Position Group: Wide Receiver

Players: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins, David Moore, Rakim Jarrett, Cephus Johnson III (Reserve/Future), Raleigh Webb (Reserve/Future), Russell Gage (Reserve/Injured)

2023 Evaluation: Mike Evans, a 2023 Pro Bowl selection, concluded the 2023 season tied for the league-lead with 13 touchdown receptions, in addition to recording the ninth-most receiving yards (1,255). Evans was one-of-four players in 2023 with 1,000-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns, joining Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Among players with 75-plus receptions this season, Evans finished third in yards per catch (15.9). The veteran surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the 10th consecutive season – the longest-such streak in NFL history to begin a player's career, and the second-longest streak overall, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Evans' 10 total 1,000-yard receiving seasons tied Randy Moss (10) for the second-most in league history, trailing only Rice's 14. Through a player's first 10 career seasons, Evans ranks tied for fifth in touchdown receptions (94) and sixth in receiving yards (11,658). In 2023, he gained a rapport with Baker Mayfield and set the tone in the Bucs' aerial attack. The legendary receiver is a nightmare for defensive coordinators around the NFL. Evans, a big-bodied receiver, showcased his deceptive speed and physicality in 2023, powering through jams. He created consistent subtle separation by varying his route tempo and became a cheat code on go/post routes. Evans boxed out defenders in contested catch situations and spearheaded the unit this past season.

Chris Godwin hauled in six receptions for 51 yards, finishing with 1,024 yards on the 2023 season. In addition to Evans, he surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the fourth time in his career, and for the third consecutive season. Godwin bypassed Joey Galloway and Vincent Jackson (three each) for the second-most 1,000-yard receiving seasons in franchise history, trailing only teammate Mike Evans (10). Godwin also finished the year with 83 receptions, marking his fourth 80-catch season. He now has two more 80-catch seasons than any other player in franchise history. Godwin is adept at working back to the ball on digs and out-breaking routes. He exploited voids in coverage throughout the 2023 slate and came out on top in contested catch situations with elite body control/contact balance. Godwin encapsulated his tough mentality between the hashes.

In his rookie campaign, Trey Palmer emerged as the No.3 receiver behind Evans and Godwin. Palmer finished the year with 385 receiving yards on 39 catches and three touchdowns. The Nebraska product has an elite second gear, stretching the field vertically. He has an explosive leaping ability to climb the ladder at the catch point and Palmer's athleticism added another dimension to the Bucs' offense in 2023 as a vertical threat. Veteran David Moore originally joined the Buccaneers as a free agent in May. The fifth-year receiver was released in the final roster cuts in August, then signed to the Bucs' practice squad. He was elevated for several games in November-December after rookie wideout Rakim Jarrett landed on injured reserve. Moore was a seventh-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. He played four seasons in Seattle before splitting the 2021 season between Denver and Green Bay. Moore consistently picked up yards after catch, running through arm tackles. He was effective at changing direction and quickly turned on the jets after sticking his foot in the ground. Moore provided versatility and his most notable play became the 44-yard touchdown catch against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round. He provided the Bucs with a 10-0 lead in the first quarter as he weaved through defenders off a crosser to find the end zone. On the scoring play, Avonte Maddox collided with Eli Ricks to free up a lane for Moore to exploit.

Shifty receiver Deven Thompkins emerged in the Bucs' offense on end-arounds and jet sweeps, in addition to his return duties on special teams. Thompkins accumulated 83 yards on 17 receptions and posted one touchdown. He originally joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State in May of 2023 and has continued to make an impact. Rakim Jarrett played 115 snaps in 10 games played in 2023 before going on injured reserve. The Bucs placed Russell Gage on injured reserve in August. He suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee during a joint practice with the Jets prior to the start of the 2023 season, an injury that sidelined him for the year.

2024 Outlook: Both Mike Evans and David Moore are pending unrestricted free agents, while Deven Thompkins is an exclusive rights free agent. Future Hall of Fame receiver, Evans, will be a top priority for the Buccaneers this summer. He has carved out an illustrious career donning a Bucs' jersey and will command a lucrative deal this offseason in the upper echelon of the receiver position. Evans has been the centerpiece of Tampa Bay's offense over the last decade, producing a resumé on the field that only a few immortalized in Canton have achieved.

"I've been on record saying how much I love this place and how much I want to be here," Evans said after the loss to Detroit in the Divisional Round. "Not a lot of guys finish with one team, so that'll be amazing if I get to do that. But we'll see. I'm still trying to get over this loss."

