 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 State of the Bucs: Cornerback

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with cornerbacks

Feb 14, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

240115_TR_Eagles_Bucs_126
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position Group: Cornerback

Players: Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis III, Zyon McCollum, Christian Izien, Josh Hayes, Keenan Isaac (Reserve/Future), Quandre Mosely (Reserve/Future)

2023 Evaluation: When healthy, former Auburn teammates and Bucs' tandem Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis III solidified the back end. Dean missed several games with an ankle injury and amassed four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and 61 tackles in 13 starts during the 2023 campaign. Davis dealt with a myriad of injuries this past season, including toe, hip and groin ailments that limited his time on the field to 12 game starts. He amassed nine passes defensed, 52 tackles and two interceptions in 2023. Dean quickly accelerates to top speed, keeping pace with deep threats. He crowds receivers along the boundary in press and smoothly transitions out of his breaks. Davis is a nuisance for receivers around the league, with an elite size/length profile. He effectively blankets opponents and disrupts the catch window with aggression. Dean contributed 712 snaps last season, while Davis notched 715.

 Zyon McCollum became the interchangeable plug-and-play chess piece in the secondary, filling a variety of roles when needed in his second year. Due to his athleticism, the Bucs' staff wanted to get McCollum on the field in whatever capacity they could. McCollum played 665 snaps at outside corner, 59 at slot corner and 31 at safety in 2023. He totaled 41 tackles, two forced fumbles and showcased his fluid footwork to mirror and match receivers out of his backpedal. McCollum elevated the Bucs' defense with patience and balance on the back end. He put up impressive numbers at the Combine, including a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. That blazing agility, paired with his size, made McCollum an ideal fit as a gunner on the Bucs' special teams coverage units as a rookie. In his second year, he took on a larger role on the defense and worked to control his speed, as well as footwork in open-field tackling.

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Rutgers' Christian Izien was signed by the Buccaneers and made a quick impression during training camp to make the club's final 53-man roster. Throughout the 2023 slate, Izien started in the Bucs' nickel package, causing disruption in the box with quick-twitch athleticism. He is a willing and physical run defender that possesses range over the top. Izien recorded interceptions in his first two games and finished the 2023 season with two passes defensed, one forced fumble, 65 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits on 719 defensive snaps.  Rookie corner Josh Hayes primarily worked on special teams (279 snaps) and accumulated 17 tackles on defense (29 snaps) in 15 games played.

2024 Outlook: The Buccaneers will have continuity in 2024 as none of the aforementioned names are set to become free agents. Dean became the Bucs' top performing corner in 2022 and earned a four-year contract extension in March. In March of 2022, the Bucs re-signed Davis to a three-year deal, locking in the physical man-to-man defender. With a fresh bill of health, the Bucs will continue to take strides forward in 2024 with their tandem intact.

Related Content

news

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Offensive Line 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with the offensive line
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Wide Receiver 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with wide receivers
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Tight Ends 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with tight ends
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Running Backs 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with running backs
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Quarterbacks 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, starting with quarterbacks
news

2023 State of the Bucs: Safeties 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2023 season wrapping-up with safeties 
news

2023 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2023 season continuing with the outside linebackers
news

2023 State of the Bucs: Wide Receiver 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2023 season, continuing with wide receivers

Latest Headlines

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football

2024 State of the Bucs: Cornerback

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with cornerbacks

Buccaneers To Host FHSAA Flag Football State Championships  

Championships to take place May 10-11 at AdventHealth Training Center 

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 1.0

In our first addition to Mock Draft Season, we find some edge rush help for the Buccaneers in a first round dominated by quarterbacks, offensive tackles and cornerbacks

Best of the 2023 Buccaneers | Mic'd Up

From silencing the doubters in Minnesota to our third-straight division championship, take a look at the best Mic'd Up moments from your 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David

Bucs' FA List Includes Four Who Could Get Tender Offers | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the season

2024 Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The country's largest girls flag tournament returns to Tampa Bay!

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen

Most Improved Buccaneer in 2023 | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Improved Player of 2023

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Chiefs, 49ers, Lions

The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit and Kansas City to play the defending Super Bowl champions

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker

State of the Bucs with Tampa Two, OC Outlook & Team MVP | Salty Dogs

It's the long-awaited Tampa Two/Salty Dogs mashup! Brianna, Casey, Jeff and Scott discuss the new OC, Team MVP, secret NFC South summits, caveman coaches and much more

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up at 2024 Pro Bowl

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was mic'd up during the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. Watch as Baker leads the NFC to victory en route to being named MVP.

Bucs Hire OC Liam Coen, Pro Bowl Performances | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs' hire of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, WR Chris Godwin's potential in reimagined offense and a recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Baker Mayfield Explains How 'Being Himself' Empowered Him Throughout 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks down how 'being himself' empowered him in the 2023 season, and more during 'Super Bowl Live' on NFL Network

Bucs Land at 26th Spot in 2024 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay is slated to pick 26th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, the result of the team's advancement to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and Green Bay's loss in San Francisco

Bucs Deafen the Doubt, Create Their Own Story | Battle Sound 2023 Recap

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season where they rewrote their own narrative & defying expectations all year long.
Advertising