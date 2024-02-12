 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen

Feb 12, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

231224_KZ_Jaguars_Bucs_4946
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position Group: Defensive Linemen  

Players: Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea, Logan Hall, Patrick O'Connor, Greg Gaines, William Gholston, C.J. Brewer (Reserve/Future), Lwal Uguak (Reserve/Future), Mike Greene (Reserve/Injured)

2023 Evaluation: Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea and Logan Hall were the team's primary starters along the front line, collectively posting 10 sacks in 2023. Kancey, the team's first round draft pick in 2023 out of Pittsburgh, produced an impressive rookie campaign in the trenches. Kancey concluded the year with 10 tackles for loss, which tied for second among rookies with Texans' Will Anderson Jr. In addition, he had the fourth-highest stuff rate among defensive tackles (minimum 150 snaps) per Next Gen Stats, routinely finding angles to exploit to invade the backfield. Kancey totaled 577 snaps for the Bucs in 2023, primarily lining up as the club's three-technique. He posted 4.0 sacks and consistently wreaked havoc at the line of scrimmage. Against the Lions in the Divisional Round, Kancey set the tone. He made several critical plays in the first half to hold Detroit to 10 points, including a third-down pass deflection on the Lions' first possession that led to a three-and-out, and a third-down sack on the Lions' last drive of the half. On the sack, Kancey quickly bypassed right guard Graham Glasgow with first-step quickness and a formidable cross-chop maneuver to force a punt. He became a disruptive force, shooting off the line like a cannon. Kancey set up pass rush moves well by varying speed to test offensive linemen, helping to fortify the Bucs' unit in his first season as a pro.

Vita Vea, the Bucs' nose tackle, tallied 5.5 sacks on 607 snaps in 2023. He anchored the line and overwhelmed at the point of attack. Vea consistently demanded double teams and possessed the ability to hold the line of scrimmage as a two-gapper with power, along with the pursuit quickness to shed blockers as a penetrating one-gapper. He routinely collapsed the pocket and utilized a menacing bull rush move to keep centers/guards at bay. With surprising athleticism and burst off the line, Vea solidified Todd Bowles' crew.

Logan Hall predominately lined up as the Bucs' five-technique, accumulating 543 snaps in 2023 as a starter. Hall became more comfortable in the Bucs' system in Year Two and the forward-charging defender played with a relentless motor and lethal first punch. As a stout strongside run defender, William Gholston came off the field in sub, nickel packages and served as a rotational player for the Bucs in Year 11. Gholston is adept at shooting gaps and leveraging his length/power as a pass rusher. Patrick O'Connor (42 snaps), Greg Gaines (473 snaps) and Mike Greene (168) provided productive rotational depth for the Bucs down the stretch in Bowles' various packages.

2024 Outlook: Of the players listed in the aforementioned position group, Greg Gaines, William Gholston and Patrick O'Connor are pending unrestricted free agents. This offseason, the Bucs' brass will have tough decisions to make in piecing the defensive line together for the 2024 season with key depth options set to hit the open market. Gholston has been a mainstay in the Bucs' defensive line for a decade, achieving consistency. Tampa Bay will strive to sure up the defensive line in 2024 through re-signings, free agency or the draft.

Related Content

news

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Offensive Line 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with the offensive line
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Wide Receiver 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with wide receivers
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Tight Ends 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with tight ends
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Running Backs 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with running backs
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Quarterbacks 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, starting with quarterbacks
news

2023 State of the Bucs: Safeties 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2023 season wrapping-up with safeties 
news

2023 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2023 season continuing with the outside linebackers
news

2023 State of the Bucs: Wide Receiver 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2023 season, continuing with wide receivers
news

2023 State of the Bucs: Offensive Line

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2023 season continuing with the offensive line

Latest Headlines

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen

Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David

Most Improved Buccaneer in 2023 | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Improved Player of 2023

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker

State of the Bucs with Tampa Two, OC Outlook & Team MVP | Salty Dogs

It's the long-awaited Tampa Two/Salty Dogs mashup! Brianna, Casey, Jeff and Scott discuss the new OC, Team MVP, secret NFC South summits, caveman coaches and much more

Baker Mayfield Draws 10 First Place Votes for Comeback Player Award | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up at 2024 Pro Bowl

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was mic'd up during the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. Watch as Baker leads the NFC to victory en route to being named MVP.

Bucs Hire OC Liam Coen, Pro Bowl Performances | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs' hire of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, WR Chris Godwin's potential in reimagined offense and a recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Baker Mayfield Explains How 'Being Himself' Empowered Him Throughout 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks down how 'being himself' empowered him in the 2023 season, and more during 'Super Bowl Live' on NFL Network

Bucs Land at 26th Spot in 2024 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay is slated to pick 26th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, the result of the team's advancement to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and Green Bay's loss in San Francisco

Bucs Deafen the Doubt, Create Their Own Story | Battle Sound 2023 Recap

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season where they rewrote their own narrative & defying expectations all year long.

Liam Coen Envisions Chris Godwin Having Big Role in the Slot

New Bucs Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen Sees a Role for WR Chris Godwin similar to what Cooper Kupp does for the Rams, and Godwin has already proved himself as a big-time producer out of the slot

OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz 

As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward

2024 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers

Applications Are Open for the Fifth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university

Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield is an "Igniter"

New Bucs OC Liam Coen saw the difference QB Baker Mayfield made in a short stint with the Rams in 2022 and considered the chance to work with Mayfield again, if a new contract is worked out, to be a draw in coming to Tampa

OC Liam Coen on Finding Balance Between the Run and Pass

In his introductory press conference as the Buccaneers' Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen spoke on his desire to marry the run and pass

Liam Coen's Vision for the Bucs Offense, Excited to Get Started | Press Conference

The Buccaneers introduced Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator during Tuesday's introductory press conference. OC Coen discussed his gratefulness for the opportunity, QB Baker Mayfield being an 'igniter' and his eagerness to get going.
Advertising