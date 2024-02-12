2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Position Group: Defensive Linemen

Players: Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea, Logan Hall, Patrick O'Connor, Greg Gaines, William Gholston, C.J. Brewer (Reserve/Future), Lwal Uguak (Reserve/Future), Mike Greene (Reserve/Injured)

2023 Evaluation: Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea and Logan Hall were the team's primary starters along the front line, collectively posting 10 sacks in 2023. Kancey, the team's first round draft pick in 2023 out of Pittsburgh, produced an impressive rookie campaign in the trenches. Kancey concluded the year with 10 tackles for loss, which tied for second among rookies with Texans' Will Anderson Jr. In addition, he had the fourth-highest stuff rate among defensive tackles (minimum 150 snaps) per Next Gen Stats, routinely finding angles to exploit to invade the backfield. Kancey totaled 577 snaps for the Bucs in 2023, primarily lining up as the club's three-technique. He posted 4.0 sacks and consistently wreaked havoc at the line of scrimmage. Against the Lions in the Divisional Round, Kancey set the tone. He made several critical plays in the first half to hold Detroit to 10 points, including a third-down pass deflection on the Lions' first possession that led to a three-and-out, and a third-down sack on the Lions' last drive of the half. On the sack, Kancey quickly bypassed right guard Graham Glasgow with first-step quickness and a formidable cross-chop maneuver to force a punt. He became a disruptive force, shooting off the line like a cannon. Kancey set up pass rush moves well by varying speed to test offensive linemen, helping to fortify the Bucs' unit in his first season as a pro.

Vita Vea, the Bucs' nose tackle, tallied 5.5 sacks on 607 snaps in 2023. He anchored the line and overwhelmed at the point of attack. Vea consistently demanded double teams and possessed the ability to hold the line of scrimmage as a two-gapper with power, along with the pursuit quickness to shed blockers as a penetrating one-gapper. He routinely collapsed the pocket and utilized a menacing bull rush move to keep centers/guards at bay. With surprising athleticism and burst off the line, Vea solidified Todd Bowles' crew.

Logan Hall predominately lined up as the Bucs' five-technique, accumulating 543 snaps in 2023 as a starter. Hall became more comfortable in the Bucs' system in Year Two and the forward-charging defender played with a relentless motor and lethal first punch. As a stout strongside run defender, William Gholston came off the field in sub, nickel packages and served as a rotational player for the Bucs in Year 11. Gholston is adept at shooting gaps and leveraging his length/power as a pass rusher. Patrick O'Connor (42 snaps), Greg Gaines (473 snaps) and Mike Greene (168) provided productive rotational depth for the Bucs down the stretch in Bowles' various packages.