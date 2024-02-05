 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 State of the Bucs: Offensive Line 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with the offensive line

Feb 05, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

240107_KZ_Bucs_Panthers_1655
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position Group: Offensive Line

Players: Tristan Wirfs, Aaron Stinnie, Robert Hainsey, Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke, Nick Leverett, Brandon Walton, Matt Feiler, Justin Skule, Ryan Jensen (Reserve/Injured, Retired), (Silas Dzansi (Reserve/Future), Luke Haggard (Reserve/Future), Logan Stenberg (Reserve/Future)

2023 Evaluation: In 2023, Tampa Bay allowed the seventh-fewest quarterback hits (78) and tied for the 12th fewest sacks (40). Tristan Wirfs made the transition from right to left tackle at the outset of the 2023 season, continuing his reign of dominance in the trenches. He earned Pro Bowl recognition for his contributions on the field in 2023 and joined Tony Mayberry (1997-99) as the only offensive linemen in franchise history with three consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl. Wirfs became the first Buccaneers player at any position to accomplish this feat since Gerald McCoy made six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2012-17. In 2023, Wirfs totaled 1,233 offensive snaps, including the postseason, and yielded five sacks and six quarterback hits over 19 games played per PFF metrics. Among all tackles with 850-or-more pass-blocking snaps in 2023, Wirfs ranked fourth with an 84.3 pass-blocking grade and sixth with an 81.1 overall offensive grade, per PFF. Wirfs set the tone up front with quickness out of his stance, power and lateral agility on second-level blocks.

Aaron Stinnie stepped in seamlessly at left guard during the Bucs' matchup against the Bills on October 26, replacing an injured Matt Feiler. Stinnie showcased his power and athleticism in the run game, elevating the unit. Stinnie tore an ACL and MCL in the Bucs' preseason loss against the Titans in 2022 and then underwent a grueling rehab process. In 2023, Stinnie started 11 games and strengthened the left side of the formation with foot quickness and balanced movements.

Center Ryan Jensen sustained a significant injury on the second day of training camp in 2022, including complete tears of his MCL and PCL ligaments, along with a partial tear of his ACL. He missed the entire 2022 regular season before playing in the Bucs' playoff game against Dallas. Jensen chose a non-surgical approach that functioned in all aspects apart from the cartilage damage. He started Training Camp in 2023 on a gradual tune-up schedule and was later placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for the duration of the season. Jensen stayed around the facility to help teammates from a mentorship/coaching standpoint. After he was put on IR, Robert Hainsey was thrust back into the starting role. Hainsey started all 17 games and routinely possessed leverage at the point of attack. His efficient footwork, short-area quickness and processing helped solidify the line. is

Cody Mauch, the Bucs' second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State, signed his standard four-year rookie contract in July and started all 17 games at right guard. Throughout 2023, he combined power and an attacking disposition with redirection skills in space. Due to his ability to drive block and finish at the second level, Mauch became an ideal fit for the Bucs' mid and outside zone principles in 2023.

Luke Goedeke, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, was a two-year starter in Central Michigan's zone-blocking scheme. Last season, Goedeke suffered a foot injury in the club's 21-3 loss to the Panthers, making Nick Leverett the starter. The coaching staff had begun using both interchangeably at the left guard position and given Leverett's production in the lineup during Goedeke's absence, he solidified a permanent starting role in the interior of the line. In 2023, Goedeke made the transition back from left guard to right tackle, where he played at the collegiate level. He started all 17 games and made an impact in the run game, rooting opponents off their spot. With fluid footwork, good anticipation and sustained hand placement to gain an advantage on down blocks, Goedeke helped fortify the line around Baker Mayfield.

2024 Outlook: Guard Matt Feiler is a pending unrestricted free agent, along with guard Aaron Stinnie and tackle Justin Skule. Guard Nick Leverett is a restricted free agent, meaning he can negotiate with any team and accept an offer sheet. The Bucs then have the right of first refusal, a period in which they can match the offer made by another franchise or choose not to match the deal. With several depth pieces set to hit the open market in March, the Buccaneers will have to fortify the line this spring.

