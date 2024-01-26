2024 State of the Bucs: Running Backs 

Position Group: Running Back

Players: Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Sean Tucker, Patrick Laird

2023 Evaluation: The Bucs' overall rushing metrics may not wow on the stat sheet, but the numbers do not paint an accurate depiction of the gradual strides in the club's ground game throughout the year. As the Bucs worked to build their run game between the tackles with duo and inside zone principles, the club manufactured one through screens, sweeps and empty packages complementing Rachaad White's prowess in the open field to pick up YAC yards. As opposing teams allocated resources to prevent the big play over the top to Mike Evans by using a two-high shell (light box), the Bucs took advantage with White to ignite the ground attack. The team's workhorse finished the year with over 1,000 scrimmage yards and was 10 yards shy of surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing marker. White concluded the year with 272 totes for 990 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and 3.6 yards per attempt. In addition, he showcased his pass-catching ability out of the backfield with 549 receiving yards on 70 catches for an average of 8.6 yards per reception. White ranked seventh in the NFL in YAC yardage with 64.

As the season progressed, White quickly located tight creases and maneuvered around linebackers/safeties. He showcased his burst getting north in the open field and balance when jump-cutting. White was patient with his run tempo and transitioned well in the latter half of the year from reactive to finish-mode. He displayed great body control as a pass-catcher and elevated the Bucs' offense with a prominent role in 2023.

Chase Edmonds, the team's primary backup, appeared in 13 games during the 2023 season and tallied 176 yards on 49 carries. Edmonds is an agile runner who can power through arm tackles. He can quickly exploit the edge with speed versus lapses in containment. Sean Tucker, who signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in April, rushed for 23 yards on 15 carries this season. Patrick Laird was activated from the practice squad to the active roster during both of the club's playoff games and did not play a single snap in 2023.