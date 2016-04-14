23 Local Prospects to Work Out at One Buc

And, while the aforementioned 30 visits are just meetings, without any field time, the local prospects can be put through workouts. Some may improve their standing on the Buccaneers' draft board, or their chances of getting a call from the hometown team after the seventh round ends. In addition, the Buccaneers will hold a rookie mini-camp the weekend after the draft that will include several dozen players participating on tryout contracts; Friday's visit could put some of these players on the radar for such an invitation.

Linebacker Jeremiah George, a Clearwater native who played collegiately at Iowa State, took part in the Bucs' local workouts in 2014. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round that spring but eventually ended up back at One Buc Place when Tampa Bay claimed him off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars last September.