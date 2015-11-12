4 Cowboys the Buccaneers Must Stop

1. RB Darren McFadden

Last week, the Cowboys parted ways with Joseph Randle, who was the team's second-leading rusher at the time of his release. McFadden has handled the bulk of Dallas' carries, running the ball 113 times. But Randle was closely behind with 76 carries. His departure leaves the Cowboys somewhat inexperienced in the backfield; Christine Michael, who has 12 rushes on the season, has moved up to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. To slow down the Cowboys' eighth-ranked rushing attack, it's imperative for the Bucs to stop McFadden.

2. TE Jason Witten

Witten is the Cowboys' leader in both receptions (44) and receiving yards (403) this season, numbers that place him among the top in the NFL for all tight ends. Witten's receptions are one behind the NFL lead and he's currently 10th in receiving yards. With three Buccaneer safeties listed on the team's injury report on Wednesday, containing Witten will be just as important as ever.

3. WR Dez Bryant

Bryant has two games under his belt since returning from a foot injury and appears to be hitting his stride. He made his return in Week 7 against the Seahawks and caught two passes for 12 yards. But last week, he looked like the Dez Bryant NFL fans have come to know, catching five passes for 102 yards and an impressive, highlight reel touchdown. Buccaneer Head Coach Lovie Smith said he was impressed with Sterling Moore, Jude Adjei-Barimah and Alterraun Verner, all of whom saw increased playing time at corner against the Giants. Those three will be put to the test on Sunday against one of the league's best.