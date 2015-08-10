4 Takeaways from Lavonte David's Presser

**

*1. David's family was front and center. *

About a half dozen of David's family members attended the press conference at One Buccaneer Place. They sat in the first and second rows while David answered questions from the media. "They were there every step of the way," David said. "They got me started in little league when I was six years old, watching my older brothers play, watching my cousins play. Through everything, all of the bad and all of the good, they were right there and always had my back. They were always in my corner."

2. Jason Licht believes David's one of the best draft picks in team history.

"Lavonte, he's just special," Licht said. "It's our philosophy to draft well, which I think we've done. Luckily, Lavonte was part of the draft here (and) was one of the best draft choices in the history of this franchise."

3. David didn't, for a second, considering holding out.

It wouldn't have been surprising to see a player in David's contract situation hold out during training camp until a new deal got done. David said he hadn't considered that and that, as a captain, he had the responsibility to be out on the field with his teammates working just as hard as they were.