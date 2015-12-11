5 Buccaneers to Watch vs. the Saints

1. LB Danny Lansanah
With Kwon Alexander suspended for the final four games of the season, the Bucs have a void to fill at middle linebacker. Lansanah could be that player to step in and fill that void. On Thursday, Head Coach Lovie Smith wouldn't say for certain who would be replacing Alexander, but Lansanah is a prime candidate. So far this season, he's picked up 41 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
2. LB Bruce Carter
Carter is another candidate to replace Alexander, but is also a candidate to replace Lansanah should he move inside. The Bucs brought Carter in this offseason with hopes that he could serve as the team's MIKE, but Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier has said that Carter is better-suited as an outside linebacker. If the Bucs slide Lansanah to the MIKE, Carter will be the next man up to take his spot as the SAM.
- RB Doug Martin**
The Doug Martin watch continues this week as he continues to battle for the NFL's rushing title. Martin needs 119 yards to surpass Minnesota's Adrian Peterson, who played on Thursday night against the Cardinals. Martin is currently averaging 94 yards per game this season.
4. WR Vincent Jackson
When he's been healthy, Vincent Jackson has proven to be a reliable and productive downfield target for Jameis Winston and the Bucs' offense. In the Buccaneers' victory over the Falcons last weekend, Jackson averaged 29 yards per reception, picking up 87 yards on three catches. He averaged nearly 20 yards per catch when the Bucs and Saints met back in Week 2, as well.
5. DT Tony McDaniel
With Gerald McCoy sidelined last weekend, McDaniel put together one of this best games of the season. He picked up a tackle for a loss, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed as the Bucs defeated Atlanta. With McCoy still working through hand and shoulder injuries, McDaniel could be called upon again on Sunday to play an increased role on the Bucs' defensive line.