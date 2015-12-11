5 Buccaneers to Watch vs. the Saints

1. LB Danny Lansanah With Kwon Alexander suspended for the final four games of the season, the Bucs have a void to fill at middle linebacker. Lansanah could be that player to step in and fill that void. On Thursday, Head Coach Lovie Smith wouldn't say for certain who would be replacing Alexander, but Lansanah is a prime candidate. So far this season, he's picked up 41 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

2. LB Bruce Carter

Carter is another candidate to replace Alexander, but is also a candidate to replace Lansanah should he move inside. The Bucs brought Carter in this offseason with hopes that he could serve as the team's MIKE, but Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier has said that Carter is better-suited as an outside linebacker. If the Bucs slide Lansanah to the MIKE, Carter will be the next man up to take his spot as the SAM.