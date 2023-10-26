5 Bucs to Watch Against the Bills in Week 8

The 3-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road for a prime-time matchup with the 4-3 Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Following a 16-13 defeat against the Falcons in Week Seven, the Bucs will strive to snap a two-game losing streak against Josh Allen and company. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on October 26 as the Bucs and Bills will battle on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have lost two of their last three outings and will vie for redemption on a national stage. Here is a breakdown of five Buccaneers to watch on Thursday:

Antoine Winfield Jr.

Antoine Winfield Jr. has established himself as one of the best safeties in the NFL with stellar play in 2023. Against the Falcons in Week Seven, Winfield turned two would-be touchdowns into a total of three points, breaking up a third-down pass to Drake London in the end zone during the second quarter and forcing a fumble at the goal line by Desmond Ridder in the fourth quarter. As a pillar of the Bucs' defense, Winfield plays with urgency and acute awareness. He flies downhill to make tackles in the backfield and commands the middle of the field with an imposing presence. The do-it-all safety is tied for the league lead with three forced fumbles this season, entrenching a new single-season career high. Winfield joins Steelers' T.J. Watt as the only two players in 2023 with multiple forced fumbles, multiple fumble recoveries and multiple sacks. He can challenge throws with ballhawking twitch and has the physicality to support the run in the box. Winfield's angles to the football are effective and on Thursday night, he will play a key role in containing Josh Allen. Allen is the first player in NFL history with three seasons of at least 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. He is also tied with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for most total touchdowns in a player's first five seasons all-time with 171.

Winfield reverted back to his previous role at free safety in 2023, so he will have his eyes glued to the quarterback most of the time when he is lined up at centerfield. Allen has thrown for 1,841 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games this season while also rushing for another 148 yards and four scores. He has a cannon for an arm and is dangerous when he breaks contain with elite improvisation skills. Allen possesses the strength to shed tackles when using his legs, the ability to push the ball vertically and to thread the ball into tight windows. While scrambling, Allen can make throws off-platform without resetting his feet, delivering with power to the left or right. The Bills have not schemed as many designed runs for Allen in 2023, likely due to preserving the long-term longevity of their franchise quarterback. Allen had averaged at least 6.4 rush attempts per game in every season of his career prior to 2023. Last year, it peaked, at 7.8 rushes per game and it paid dividends, helping him rush for over 3,000 yards and 38 touchdowns across five seasons. However, this year Allen is down to 3.7 rushes per game, a precautionary measure to limit hits. Despite the decrease in quarterback runs, the threat he poses on the ground still remains. Allen has tantalizing gifts and Winfield will need another stout performance against one of the NFL's top-tier quarterbacks.

Carlton Davis III

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs' crafty route running and ball tracking ability are second to none. In 2022, Diggs accumulated his fifth-straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards. It also marked his sixth straight season with at least 800 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, only Jerry Rice, Cris Carter, Marvin Harrison and Larry Fitzgerald have longer streaks. Diggs creates separation at the top of his routes with an expansive release package and explodes out of breaks. He is sudden in space and his prowess at all three levels does not provide tells for defensive backs. Diggs is dangerous on both the short-to-intermediate area and deep, aiming to take the soul of the opponent in coverage. He lines up all over the formation for the Bills and will be matched with Bucs' cornerback Carlton Davis III at some point on Thursday. Davis consistently disrupted aerial attacks last season with 12 passes defensed and was a force against the run, nabbing 65 tackles. He can play the high or low side of the route and has a knack for limiting the opposition's top pass-catching weapon. He missed two games at the beginning of the 2023 season with a toe injury, but Davis has accumulated three passes defensed in four game starts and will look to contain Diggs on a prime-time stage. Davis attacks with aggression and crowds at the boundary, which will be useful in Week Eight.

Cody Mauch

The Buccaneers offensive line is tied for the league lead in fewest quarterback hits allowed in 2023 (22), the second fewest sacks (eight) and ranks second in fewest sacks allowed per pass attempt (3.8%). Rookie Cody Mauch, the club's starting right guard, plays with toughness, quickness in space as a move blocker and leg drive to generate leverage. The tenacious competitor will likely face Ed Oliver on Thursday, whom the Bills move all along their defensive front to generate advantageous matchups. Oliver has been dealing with a toe injury that sidelined him for the Bills' loss to the Patriots and he practiced in a limited fashion during Monday's walk-through and on Tuesday. The mental aspect of the game has clicked for Oliver in 2023, pairing with his freakish athleticism to create a lethal combination on the gridiron. Oliver leads defensive tackles in run stuff rate (11.7%, minimum of 50 defensive snaps) and ranks fourth in quarterback pressure percentage (17.1%) per Next Gen Stats. Oliver and Aaron Donald are the only two defensive tackles to rank inside the top-five in defensive stops (24, fourth) and pressures (27, tied-third). The Bills' menace explodes into blockers with a powerful first step and consistent motor. He uses his small frame to his advantage, firing out of his stance with leverage and effective pad height. Oliver plays with high-effort and fights through combo blocks, as well as hustling down the field to make an impact in the run game. This will be a pivotal matchup for Mauch, working against one of the best gap-penetrators in the NFL.

Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin has become a go-to target for Baker Mayfield, surpassing 30-plus receptions and 350-plus receiving yards. The Penn State product has an innate ability of making himself available to the quarterback, displaying great body control. He excels at using his frame to box out defenders and is adept at fighting through contact to high-point the ball. Godwin is lethal off slants/crossers and is proficient at working the sideline. On Thursday, he will face Taron Johnson, the Bills' nickel cornerback. Johnson made a game-sealing stop in Week Six against the Giants. Tyrod Taylor attempted to connect with Darren Waller in the end zone, but Johnson prevented the go-ahead touchdown for New York, sealing the Bills' victory. Johnson has recorded 34 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, 6.0 sacks, 387 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits (57 starts) through his six-year career in Buffalo. He plays with physicality against the run, awareness in zone and crowds the catch space downfield. Johnson can quickly recover with an understanding of angles and possesses hip fluidity to run seamlessly.

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield leads the NFL through Week Seven in passer rating on third-down plays (121.6) and ranks third in completion percentage on third-down attempts (69.6%). Additionally, when facing pressure, Mayfield ranks second among all quarterbacks this season in passer rating and fourth in completion percentage (minimum of 100 attempts). The Bucs' quarterback has effectively evaded several would-be sacks this season with improvisation skills – including a 31-yard scramble against Atlanta - and accuracy while on the move. He plays best with a chip on his shoulder and coming off two-straight losses to the Lions and Falcons, Mayfield will have extra juice on Thursday night.

"I always love road games, just being in an environment where it is just your team and everybody else, fans included," said Mayfield. "You just enjoy that environment as competitors and you kind of thrive on that. We are looking to be really focused and to play for each other."