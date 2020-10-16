5 Bucs to Watch Against Green Bay

The Buccaneers may not be on primetime this week but most of the country will get to tune in to see them take on the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. It'll be another must-see quarterback duel between the Buccaneers' Tom Brady and the Packers' Aaron Rodgers. And while the former appears on the list below, because of course he does, there are some other Bucs' players that will be worth keeping an eye on.

See below for (six) Buccaneers to watch against the Packers.

1. QB Tom Brady

Well, this is an obvious one. Brady is coming off a loss and is also going head-to-head with another future Hall of Fame quarterback. I'd say the motivation is there to go off to the tune of what we've already seen he's capable of this year. He will also have a lot more options than he had on a short week against the Bears in Chicago. The Bucs had the opportunity to get healthier with 10 days in between games and as of Friday's injury report, only running back Leonard Fournette is questionable on offense. That means both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will be able to play together again, along with a complementary rushing attack led by Ronald Jones, who's coming off back-to-back 100-yard games.

Despite that ever-changing cast of characters around him, Brady has still managed to put up the numbers that a Bruce Arians offense is conducive to. He is tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns so far this season with 12, which is also tied for the most through the first five games in franchise history. Brady has also passed for the most yards of any Buccaneers quarterback in that span and he and the Bucs' offense have a perfect red zone scoring percentage and the second-most red zone passing touchdowns. History has shown Brady doesn't like to lose (he has the best regular season win-percentage in NFL history) – much less lose two games in a row. He's only done that seven times in the last 10 years. And this week, he'll have the opportunity to attack Green Bay's 19th ranked passing defense with all the aforementioned players at his disposal.

2. WR Chris Godwin

And let's talk about those players a little more, starting with Godwin. Arians said on Friday that "people don't realize how big a part of our offense he is," and it's because of how versatile a player Godwin is. Arians went on to call him 'a different animal' because of how effective he is as an outside receiver and a slot receiver, how well he blocks and how many yards after the catch he's able to muster. There aren't many players in the league that can boast the same.