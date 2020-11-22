5 Bucs to Watch Against Los Angeles

1. WR Mike Evans

The last time these two teams met, Evans had himself a day. Like, celebrating with the LeBron stomp right in front of Kawhi Leonard, a day. His touchdown that day was a highlight-reel worthy play through the end of the season and it was far from an outlier throughout his career. In four games against the Rams, whether in St. Louis or Los Angeles, Evans has 27 receptions for 427 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns. That's an average of over 100 yards a game. His per-reception average is 15.8.

This season, Evans has the third-most receiving touchdowns in the NFL with eight, which matches his total from all of last year. He also leads the Bucs with 514 receiving yards. He'll be a matchup to watch if the Rams decide to stick cornerback Jalen Ramsey on him. The Rams' secondary has played a big role in why their overall unit is ranked second in total defense this season.

An honorable mention also has to go to Chris Godwin. If Ramsey is indeed occupied with Evans, Godwin could go off like he did the last time these two teams faced off. In Week Four of 2019, Godwin had 12 (!!) receptions for 172 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Between the pair of these receivers, look for one of them to get heavily involved in order to keep this Bucs' offense humming like it has as of late.

2. RB Ronald Jones

Speaking of the offense, Jones is coming off his best game ever after running for 192 yards, including his 98-yard touchdown run, against the Panthers. It was his fourth 100-yard game of the season as he continues to make his case for shouldering the load. His confidence coming into this Monday night game has to be through the roof and running on this Rams' defense could be key.

Los Angeles is ranked fifth in rushing defense, letting up just 96.8 yards per game, so they won't be making it easy on Jones or his backfield counterparts. But if Jones can have success on the ground, it should open things up for the Tampa Bay offense and help quarterback Tom Brady to another wheeling and dealing day like he had in Charlotte last week.