5 Bucs to Watch Against New Orleans

Long story, short: these guys are going to try to run the ball. They have to. This is just the second game all season where both Hill and running back Alvin Kamara will play at the same time and guess what? Kamara is going to have to shoulder a lot of the load. That means it will be up to the Bucs' run defense to live up to their reputation. They have a little extra incentive to do so after allowing Bills quarterback Josh Allen to rush for over 100 yards on the ground. Cornerback Richard Sherman, who is doubtful headed into Sunday's game, said on Wednesday that there is an understanding throughout the defense they can't let something like that happen again. They'll get an opportunity to prove that right away this week and Gholston, though more effective at getting to the quarterback than you might think, is a cornerstone of the Bucs' run defense. Therefore the onus falls on him and the entire defensive interior to make sure the Saints don't get a ground game going. If they do that, the likelihood that Hill can outscore the league's top-scoring offense with his arm is very slim.