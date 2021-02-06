5 Bucs to Watch in Super Bowl LV

1. QB Tom Brady

A quarterback matchup of the ages (and about the ages) like this game means this list has to start with… the quarterback. Brady, in just his first year with Tampa Bay, will be playing in his first Super Bowl representing the NFC. It's his 10th appearance in the 'Big Game' overall and could be his seventh championship.

This time, it's against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have their own bragging rights after winning the Super Bowl just last year. And while Brady will face off with an AFC foe for the first time in the Super Bowl, he's already taken a Mahomes-led Kansas City team on in a big game. Two years ago, Brady's Patriots and the Chiefs faced off for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIII. Brady won that battle and then the subsequent Lombardi trophy. This will be the first time in NFL history that the two most-recent Super Bowl winning quarterbacks will face off against one another.

There is one thing though that is different about the Chiefs that Brady is all too familiar with: Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnolo. "Spags," as he's known, played spoiler to Brady's hopes of capping off the Patriots' perfect 2008 season with a championship as the defensive coordinator of the Giants, who won Super Bowl XLII over New England. It was Brady's second-worst performance in a Super Bowl, thanks to the aggressiveness of Spags. And that aggressiveness showed up this season, too. Back in Week 12, when these two teams met the first time, the Chiefs' defense blitzed Brady on 48% of dropbacks. Brady still managed 345 yards with three touchdowns against two interceptions, though.

To combat the Chiefs' high-powered offense, the Bucs are going to need to come up with some points of their own. They've scored 30 or more points in every game this postseason and they'll likely need at least that to get the win over Kansas City. That all starts with Brady.

2. CB Carlton Davis

Davis will be the first to tell you things didn't go his way last time the Bucs and the Chiefs faced off. Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill went off for 269 yards and three touchdowns, though a bulk of that work came in the first quarter before Tampa Bay figured him and the rest of the Chiefs' offense out. Davis talked about having a short memory when you play defensive back in the NFL, but he hasn't forgotten that and that's a good thing.

It'll be a one-on-one matchup that many will be watching with Davis hoping to even the score like he's done against other top receivers in the league. In the Divisional Round, he and the Buccaneer secondary held Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas to zero catches. In the NFC Championship, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams had just a 60% catch rate and only 67 yards on the day – a far cry from his career-high 98.1 receiving yards per game average this season. Now that Davis and the rest of the Buccaneer defense have seen Hill already, they should know how to play him better. There was evidence of that in the ensuing quarters of Week 12's matchup. After the first quarter, Hill had just 66 yards the rest of the game.