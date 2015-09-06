Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Things to Know about Players Claimed

A few things to know about the five players the Buccaneers claimed off waivers on Sunday.

Sep 06, 2015 at 05:00 AM
jmj.jpg

1. Kourtnei Brown plays the pass well.
Whether it's in coverage or rushing the quarterback, Brown had significant success this preseason on passing downs. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the Texans' best linebacker in pass coverage this preseason. Only two players, both defensive backs, had a higher coverage rating. He also recorded a team-high three sacks to go with three quarterback hurries and a quarterback hit.

2. Jeremiah George is one of the shortest linebackers in the division.
At 5-foot-11, George is tied with New Orleans' Ramon Humber and Atlanta's Allen Bradford as the shortest linebacker in the NFC South. According to ProFootballReference.com, the average height of an NFL linebacker is slightly taller than 6-foot-1.

3. Ryan Griffin doesn't get sacked often.  
Only six quarterbacks finished the preseason without being sacked, and Griffin was one of them. Fellow Saints quarterbacks Luke McCown and Garrett Grayson were each sacked twice during their preseason action. Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013, Griffin has been sacked just five times; he was taken down four times last preseason and once as a rookie.

4. James-Michael Johnson was highly productive this preseason.
Of the 110 inside linebackers who took the field during the preseason, only two recorded more tackles per snap than Johnson. He averaged .16 tackles per snap after picking up eight tackles on 49 plays. A handful of inside linebackers didn't miss a tackle in the preseason, including Johnson.

5. Eric Kush comes from a small-school background.
Kush, who attended California University of Pennsylvania, is the highest-drafted player in the school's history after the Chiefs selected him in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. The center joins Ali Marpet as the second member of the Buccaneers offensive line that did not play Division 1 football; CUP is Division 2.

