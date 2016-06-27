A Closer Look: Doug Martin's Pro Bowl Season

The Buccaneers finished fifth in the NFL in total offensive yards this season, their highest finish in team history. It's unlikely the Bucs could have had such a successful season had it not been for the performance of Doug Martin. Martin ran for 1,402 yards, the second-most in the league. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry, which were the most among the league's top-ten rushers. For his efforts, Martin was selected as an All-Pro by the Associated Press and earned his second trip to the Pro Bowl. For a comprehensive, in-depth look at Martin's season, follow the link below.