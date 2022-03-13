Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Re-Sign Aaron Stinnie

Guard Aaron Stinnie, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next Wednesday, signed a new one-year deal with the Bucs on Sunday and will be a prime candidate for a starting job in 2022

Mar 13, 2022 at 01:45 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Re-Signed_Stinnie_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be replacing at least one of their offensive line starters in 2022, if not more, and they have now retained one possible replacement.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers re-signed guard Aaron Stinnie, who was due to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) next Wednesday, to a one-year contract. Stinnie is the first of the Buccaneers' 23 potential UFAs to re-sign with the team, although wide receiver Chris Godwin was given the franchise tag on Tuesday.

Stinnie has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons with the Buccaneers after originally arriving as a waiver claim in November of 2019. During Tampa Bay's run to the Super Bowl LV championship, Stinnie stepped in for injured right guard Alex Cappa and was lauded for his performance in three postseason starts. Stinnie then competed with Cappa for the starting job in 2021, though the Buccaneers chose to remain with the incumbent.

Now Cappa is a pending unrestricted free agent, as is Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen. Even if the Buccaneers are able to re-sign Cappa and Jensen, they must replaced Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet, who elected to retire last month. Stinnie is an obvious candidate for that left guard spot, or any others that may open on the interior line.

Stinnie first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans out of James Madison in 2018. He made the Titans' roster as a rookie and appeared in six games over the next season-and-a-half before being waived midway through his second season and claimed by the Buccaneers.

Stinnie made his first regular-season start last season, replacing an injured Ali Marpet in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. However, Stinnie suffered a knee injury in that contest and subsequently spent five weeks on injured reserve before being activated prior to the regular-season finale. In all, he saw action in eight games in 2021, including the postseason.

Overall, Stinnie has played in 23 games with four starts, including the playoffs. After re-signing with the Bucs on Sunday, he will have a chance to nail down a more permanent starting job.

Related Content

news

Bucs Use Franchise Tag on Chris Godwin Again

WR Chris Godwin is the first player in franchise history to be given the franchise tag for a second time, as the Buccaneers made that move Tuesday, the last day of the two-week window to apply franchise and transition tags
news

Bucs Re-Sign Tackle Brandon Walton

First-year tackle Brandon Walton, an FAU product, will get another crack at the Buccaneers' roster in 2022 after spending all of last season on the team's practice squad
news

Bucs Re-Sign Safety Chris Cooper

The Buccaneers continue to add to their 2022 roster, bringing back safety Chris Cooper, who spent most of the past season on the team's practice squad, on a reserve/futures contract
news

Bucs Sign Five More to Futures Contracts

The Bucs added five more players to its group of reserve/future deals for the 2022 season on Monday, signing P Sterling Hofrichter, T Jonathan Hubbard and WRs Travis Jonsen, Vyncint Smith and Austin Watkins
news

Bucs Retain 10 Practice Squad Players with Futures Contracts

With practice squad contracts set to expire with the end of the Bucs' 2021 season, the team has re-signed 10 of them to 2022 contracts, including K Jose Borregales, TE Codey McElroy and CB Rashard Robinson
news

Leonard Fournette Activated from Injured Reserve

The Bucs could have 'Playoff Lenny' back in the lineup Sunday after Fournette was activated from injured reserve on Saturday…The team also waived RB Le'Veon Bell and elevated WR John Brown and QB Ryan Griffin from the practice squad
news

Rashard Robinson Rejoins Bucs on Practice Squad

Special teams standout Rashard Robinson has returned to the Bucs after being waived last Saturday, this time signing to the practice squad
news

Bucs Bring Justin Watson Back to Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers re-signed fourth-year wide receiver Justin Watson to their practice squad and released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from that 16-man crew
news

WR John Brown Added to Protection List for Divisional Week

WR John Brown, who played four seasons for Bruce Arians in Arizona and was signed to the Bucs' practice squad last week, was protected for the Divisional Round week along with RB Kenjon Barner, K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
news

Lavonte David, Giovani Bernard Return from Injured Reserve Ahead of Wild Card Matchup 

The Bucs made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFC Playoffs, including activating two key pieces on each side of the ball.
news

Bucs Add WR John Brown to Practice Squad

Eighth-year wideout John Brown, who has 320 career receptions, is reunited with Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians, whose Cardinals drafted him in the third round in 2014
Advertising