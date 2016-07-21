Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aguayo Among Madden's Top Rookies

EA Sports awarded Roberto Aguayo the third-highest Madden rating of any rookie.

Jul 21, 2016 at 04:25 AM
As training camp nears, EA Sports has released ratings for their top 10 rookies in this year's Madden video game. Among those listed was Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo.

Aguayo earned a rating of 79, which was tied with San Diego defensive end Joey Bosa and Baltimore offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley for the third-highest rating of any rookie. Jacksonville's Jalen Ramsey earned an 82, which was the highest of any rookie, while Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott had the second-highest rating with an 80.

As far as his kick ratings, Aguayo is poised to be one of the league's best. Aguayo boasts a kick power rating of 92 and kick accuracy of 94. Comparatively, Justin Tucker, Madden's top kicker a year ago, had a kick power of 98 and kick accuracy of 95.

