Aguayo Among Madden's Top Rookies

As training camp nears, EA Sports has released ratings for their top 10 rookies in this year's Madden video game. Among those listed was Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo.

Aguayo earned a rating of 79, which was tied with San Diego defensive end Joey Bosa and Baltimore offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley for the third-highest rating of any rookie. Jacksonville's Jalen Ramsey earned an 82, which was the highest of any rookie, while Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott had the second-highest rating with an 80.

As far as his kick ratings, Aguayo is poised to be one of the league's best. Aguayo boasts a kick power rating of 92 and kick accuracy of 94. Comparatively, Justin Tucker, Madden's top kicker a year ago, had a kick power of 98 and kick accuracy of 95.