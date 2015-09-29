Alexander Nominated for Rookie of the Week

In Week 3 against the Texans, Alexander recorded 10 tackles, five of which were solo. He was also impressive defending the pass, as well. Alexander recorded an interception, the first of his pro career, and defended two passes. Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's third-best inside linebacker in pass coverage during Week 3.

Also nominated for the Rookie of the Week award are Bills running back Karlos Williams, Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks, Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper and Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Williams carried the ball 12 times for 110 yards and a touchdown against Miami while Hicks picked up 10 tackles, an interception and recovered a fumble in Philadelphia's victory over the Jets. Lockett returned a kick 105 yards for a touchdown to help Seattle defeat Chicago while Cooper hauled in eight passes for 134 yards in Oakland's matchup with Cleveland. This is the second consecutive week that Cooper has been nominated for the award.