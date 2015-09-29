Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alexander Nominated for Rookie of the Week

The linebacker hopes to become the second Buccaneer to win the Rookie of the Week award this season.

Sep 29, 2015 at 03:19 AM
kwon-story-1.jpg

For the second time in as many weeks, a Buccaneer has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award. Quarterback Jameis Winston was nominated, and selected, as the Rookie of the Week last week after leading the Buccaneers to their first win of the season against the Saints.

RELATED: JAMEIS WINSTON WINS ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

This week, linebacker Kwon Alexander is up for the award.

In Week 3 against the Texans, Alexander recorded 10 tackles, five of which were solo. He was also impressive defending the pass, as well. Alexander recorded an interception, the first of his pro career, and defended two passes. Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's third-best inside linebacker in pass coverage during Week 3.

Also nominated for the Rookie of the Week award are Bills running back Karlos Williams, Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks, Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper and Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

READ: COACH SMITH EVALUATES BUCS VS. TEXANS

Williams carried the ball 12 times for 110 yards and a touchdown against Miami while Hicks picked up 10 tackles, an interception and recovered a fumble in Philadelphia's victory over the Jets. Lockett returned a kick 105 yards for a touchdown to help Seattle defeat Chicago while Cooper hauled in eight passes for 134 yards in Oakland's matchup with Cleveland. This is the second consecutive week that Cooper has been nominated for the award.

The winner is determined by a fan vote, so Buccaneer fans are encouraged to visit NFL.com and vote for Alexander early and often. To vote, CLICK HERE.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Playoff Push 2021: Idle Bucs Move Up a Spot

Tampa Bay currently stands atop the NFC South standings and in third place overall in the conference after a Week Nine round of upset losses helped them move up a spot without even playing a game
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 10

Somehow, even though they didn't play, the Buccaneers still managed to win the bye week.
news

TE Codey McElroy Returns to Bucs' Protection List

The Buccaneers are using all four of their practice squad protection options in Week 10, with tight end Codey McElroy joining a repeat group of K Jose Borregales, S Troy Warner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Updates: Bucs Submit Week 10 Protection List

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season
Advertising