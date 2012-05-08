Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another Buc to Be Revealed in NFL Top 100

NFL Network will unveil selections #71-80 on its Top 100 Players of 2012 countdown this week, and one of the 10 players revealed will be a Buccaneer

May 08, 2012 at 09:37 AM
Top100Players05_08_12_1_t.jpg


There's another Buccaneer in the Top 100.

This offseason, NFL Network is methodically counting down "The Top 100 Players of 2012," starting at 100 and unveiling 10 players a week.  This week, numbers 71-80 will be revealed, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening, and one of those 10 will be a current member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One other Buccaneer has already made the list, as Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn came in at #97 during the countdown's first segment.  The Network has not announced which Buccaneer will be in the 71-80 range, or if additional Tampa Bay players will show up in future segments.

A reaction show will follow at 9:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network, with analysts sharing their opinions on the validity of each selection.  The Top 100 list was created by voting from current NFL players.

For more information on the show and to create your own list through a series of random "either/or" votes, visit the Top 100 page on NFL.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 19: Three Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Here is how to view the action
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Lions in the Divisional Round 

The Buccaneers will head to Motown to take on the Lions in the Divisional Round of playoffs. Here are five players to watch
news

Buccaneers-Lions: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Divisional Round Week

For the divisional round, the Bucs' redemption tour rolls into Detroit, where they will face a deep group of offensive weapons, an extremely fired-up crowd and another stiff test for the edges of the O-Line
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up vs. the Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was mic'd up for the Wild Card Round showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hear from the starting quarterback as he leads the Bucs to the Divisional Round during their dominant 32-9 win.

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 19: Three Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Here is how to view the action

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Lions in the Divisional Round 

The Buccaneers will head to Motown to take on the Lions in the Divisional Round of playoffs. Here are five players to watch

Buccaneers-Lions: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Divisional Round Week

For the divisional round, the Bucs' redemption tour rolls into Detroit, where they will face a deep group of offensive weapons, an extremely fired-up crowd and another stiff test for the edges of the O-Line

Todd Bowles on Keys to Be Successful at Ford Field | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Divisional Round practice. HC Bowles discussed the health of players heading into Detroit and how important it is to manage yards-after-catch.

Shaq Barrett, Chase Edmonds Trending in Right Direction for Sunday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Bucs Brotherly Shove Eagles Out of Playoffs | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round matchup where the Bucs sent the Eagles packing in electric fashion.

Photos from Bucs Divisional Round Practice - January 19

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Divisional Round practice on 01/19/2024

Bucs Ready to Replicate 'Masterful' Performance in Divisional Round | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into the Wild Card win against the Eagles, potential matchups vs. Detroit in the Divisional Round and how to move on to the NFC Conference Championship.

Baker Mayfield: 'Not Satisfied', Ready to Invade Motor City | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Divisional Round practice. QB Mayfield discussed being happy with the win but having 'bigger goals', trusting in the scheme and the team's mindset ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions.

How Do the 2023 Buccaneers Compare? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about Baker Mayfield's future, potentially good matchups in the Detroit game, similar teams from the Bucs' past and more

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 18: Godwin, Diaby Upgrade to Limited Status 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup 

Dave Canales' Message to the Team Ahead of Divisional Round | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Divisional Round practice. OC Canales discussed expecting a physical playoff game against Detroit, finding the spots to take big shots and how the team has 'finished' all year

Calijah Kancey Talks First Playoff Experience, Previews Matchup vs. Lions on 'GMFB'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his first playoff experience and previews divisional round matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Lions, Divisional Round Week

The Buccaneers head to Detroit in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to face a high-powered Lions team in yet another postseason rematch…Team leaders, series history, roster notes and more

Baker Mayfield: Road Games Fit Our Identity

QB Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have thrived on defying expectations in 2023, and a playoff game against a favored Lions team in a raucous environment gives them another shot at doing just that

Rookies Spark Surge Against Eagles | Brianna's Blitz 

First-year players Calijah Kancey and Trey Palmer set the tone against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card matchup

Scouting Report: Lions' Top Game Wreckers | Divisional Round

A look at the Lions' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's Divisional Round showdown

Bucs Give Eagles an Early Exit, Detroit Bound for Divisional Round | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses the Bucs dominating Wild Card performance vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, what to expect in the upcoming matchup vs. Detroit and the Bucs planning a 'redemption tour' for the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs.
Advertising