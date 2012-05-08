Another Buc to Be Revealed in NFL Top 100





There's another Buccaneer in the Top 100.

This offseason, NFL Network is methodically counting down "The Top 100 Players of 2012," starting at 100 and unveiling 10 players a week. This week, numbers 71-80 will be revealed, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening, and one of those 10 will be a current member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One other Buccaneer has already made the list, as Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn came in at #97 during the countdown's first segment. The Network has not announced which Buccaneer will be in the 71-80 range, or if additional Tampa Bay players will show up in future segments.

A reaction show will follow at 9:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network, with analysts sharing their opinions on the validity of each selection. The Top 100 list was created by voting from current NFL players.