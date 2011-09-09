AP Source: Saints WR Colston out about 4 weeks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints-Colston Hurt

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Saints receiver Marques Colston could miss about four weeks with a broken collar bone, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have declined to release specifics of the injury.

Saints coach Sean Payton on Friday acknowledged that Colston was banged up in the final seconds of New Orleans 42-34 loss at Green Bay on Thursday night. However, Payton said he would not provide details until the Saints' next injury report is due on Wednesday.

Colston's injury raises the prospect that New Orleans could be without two key receivers against Chicago on Sept. 18. Lance Moore did not play against Green Bay because of a sore right groin and his status for the Bears game is unclear.

Colston had six catches for 81 yards against the Packers, but also fumbled, setting up Green Bay's second touchdown.

Colston's final catch was a diving grab in the waning seconds in which he landed hard on his right shoulder. The reception helped the Saints get within a yard away of a potential game-tying score before Green Bay ultimately held on.

Now in his sixth season out of Hofstra, the 6-foot-4 Colston has been among the Saints' top receivers since he joined the club as a seventh-round draft choice in 2006.

Last season, his 1,023 yards receiving led the Saints and marked his fourth season with 1,000 or more yards. Only injuries that limited him to 11 games in 2008 held him below the 1,000-yard mark that season, when he finished with 760.

