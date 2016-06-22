ARAMARK Staffing Fair Offers Employment Opportunities

There are only 22 starting jobs available every time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take their home field for a game. There are, however, more jobs by the thousands throughout the rest of Raymond James Stadium, and one of them might be just right for you.

In an effort to further improve the level of service available throughout Raymond James Stadium on game days and during other events, ARAMARK will be holding a staffing fair at the stadium on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seasonal hourly employment in a wide variety of positions is available, as are excellent fund-raising opportunities for non-profit organizations.

In 2013, ARAMARK partnered with the Buccaneers to become the exclusive provider of food, beverage and retail merchandise services at Raymond James Stadium. In its ongoing commitment to provide a first-class game day experience to Buccaneer fans, ARAMARK is looking for energetic and personable people to deliver great customer service at stadium events.

Candidates looking for part-time seasonal work with flexible hours should first apply online at the ARAMARK website before attending Saturday's job fair. Candidates are also asked to bring their resumes with them to the stadium. Available positions in concessions include:

Floor supervisors

Stand Leads

Bartenders

Stand Cooks

Warehouse Staff

Vendors/Hawkers

Cash Room Tellers

Housekeeping

Additionally, there are positions available in suites and catering services, including:

Supervisors

Suite Attendants

Bartenders

Runners

Cooks

Available positions in retail include:

Retail Sales Associates

Cashiers

Retail Warehouse Workers

The Buccaneers and ARAMARK are dedicated to making Raymond James Stadium one of the premier sports and entertainment venues in the country. Those who would like to join in that effort through seasonal employment are urged to attend the staffing fair at the stadium on Saturday, June 25.

Those interested in non-profit fundraising opportunities should plan to attend an information session at the stadium beginning at 1:00 p.m. Attendees should arrive at 12:30 p.m. and expect a program that will last approximately 90 minutes and will cover the available fundraising options, with a Q&A session at the end. Non-profit organizations can raise up to $20,000 during a full season.