What's Next: Bucs Put First Place on the Line Against Atlanta in Week Seven

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a showdown of two first-place teams in Week Six against the Detroit Lions but still held onto the top spot in the NFC South. They'll try to stay there when the Atlanta Falcons visit for an intradivisional tilt on Sunday, October 22.

Before the Buccaneers dropped a 20-6 decision to the visiting Lions on Sunday and dropped to 3-2 on the season, the Falcons absorbed a 24-16 defeat to the Washington Commanders that left them at 3-3. The New Orleans Saints also lost in Week Six to the Houston Texans to fall to 3-3. That means the winner of next week's game at Raymond James Stadium will have at least a share of first place in the NFC South after seven weeks.

The Buccaneers failed to maintain their momentum coming out of a bye week after a 3-1 start and were held to just 251 yards of offense and two field goals by the Lions. While the Bucs' defense did hold the high-powered Detroit offense to nearly 10 points below its season average, the Lions' repeated conversions on third downs proved to be the difference in the game against a Tampa Bay offense that struggled badly in the same category.

With their bye week already in the rear view mirror and an upcoming run of 12 uninterrupted game weeks, the Bucs will try to regroup quickly and be at their best for just their second game against an NFC South foe so far.

"Work, practice, effort, coming together," he said. "We're 3-2. We'll get back to work tomorrow and we'll go from there. We know what we looked like [against Detroit] and we've got to get back to work and fix it."