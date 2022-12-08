Award Nominations, Overview of the 49ers & More | Brianna's Blitz 

Will Gholston Named the Bucs' Nominee for WPMOY
For his dedication to community outreach and off-the-field initiatives, defensive cornerstone Will Gholston was named the Buccaneers' nominee for the prestigious 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Annually, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Gholston embodies that commitment to philanthropy daily, serving as a catalyst in the local Tampa community and in his hometown of Detroit, where he experienced food insecurity as a child. Gholston's advocacy for cancer research and childhood hunger have garnered growth throughout the community.
"To be nominated as the Walter Payton Man of the Year means the world to me," said Gholston. "This award is bigger than football, so I'm honored to be in the same conversation as other great players around the league making a difference in their communities."
Overview of the San Francisco 49ers
The Buccaneers' defense will have their hands full on Sunday afternoon, facing a plethora of talent in Kyle Shanahan's offensive arsenal, headlined by Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. With a laundry-list of versatile playmakers that thrive at gaining yards-after-catch with elusiveness in the open-field, the Bucs will have to be fundamentally sound in Week 14 by finishing tackles and maintaining gaps. The Niners employ zone schemes to press downhill with one-cut maneuvers, complementing the craft of both Samuel and McCaffrey. As an extension of the run, whether a jet sweep or a screen - paved by the second-level blocking of left tackle Trent Williams, tight end George Kittle or fullback Kyle Juszcyk – the 49ers strive to challenge defenses on the edge by stressing C-gap assignments. Run Game Coordinator and Defensive Line coach, Kacy Rodgers, spoke on the intricacies of San Francisco's offense.
"Well, the thing that he [Kyle Shanahan] does a great job of over the years is getting a playmaker the ball. You said this is a team that we play that really features 21 personnel, which, first of all, in the NFL, today's NFL, is an oddity. But their 21 personnel looks like 11 personnel, so it leaves you in some bad positions because now you're in base personnel and you've got some bad matchups. Then you have Deebo Samuel who can be a tailback, then you have a [Christian] McCaffery who could be at the slot receiver and then you've also got Brandon Aiyuk running fast out there – it's just creates a lot of problems for you preparation-wise."
Lavonte David Among Eight Finalists for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Defensive tone-setter, Lavonte David, is among the eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The esteemed award is presented annually to an NFL player who exemplifies the qualities of on-field sportsmanship - including fair play - respect for the game and opponents, as well as integrity in competition.The finalists, featuring four players from each conference, are defensive end Calais Campbell (Baltimore), running back Nick Chubb (Cleveland), defensive end Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas) and defensive end Jerry Hughes (Houston) in the AFC, and linebacker Lavonte David (Tampa Bay), running back Dalvin Cook (Minnesota), running back Aaron Jones (Green Bay) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco) in the NFC.
"It's been a pleasure to read and learn about this year's nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award who are displaying the characteristics of his legacy and truly showing what it means to continue to live it out," said Warrick Dunn. "The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award represents teamwork, competitiveness, hard work and integrity, while on the field. These are qualities that I believe every NFL player should strive to achieve."
Episode 5 Unveiling: In the Current
"That was one of the greatest football experiences I have ever had," Tom Brady exclaimed. "That says a lot for 23 years in the league."
That statement at the beginning of the episode, encompassed the magical experience in Munich. The Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to win a game on German soil. For a chance to re-live the memories of the transatlantic trip, take a behind the scenes look at the Bucs' series, In the Current. In front of an electric crowd at Allianz Arena, the Buccaneers took sole possession of the NFC South with a victory over the Seahawks and improved to a 5-5 record as they entered the bye week. From Devin White's sensational play to rookie running back Rachaad White eclipsing the 100-yard marker, watch the historical outing unfold through a different lens.