Award Nominations, Overview of the 49ers & More | Brianna's Blitz 

Overview of the San Francisco 49ers

The Buccaneers' defense will have their hands full on Sunday afternoon, facing a plethora of talent in Kyle Shanahan's offensive arsenal, headlined by Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. With a laundry-list of versatile playmakers that thrive at gaining yards-after-catch with elusiveness in the open-field, the Bucs will have to be fundamentally sound in Week 14 by finishing tackles and maintaining gaps. The Niners employ zone schemes to press downhill with one-cut maneuvers, complementing the craft of both Samuel and McCaffrey. As an extension of the run, whether a jet sweep or a screen - paved by the second-level blocking of left tackle Trent Williams, tight end George Kittle or fullback Kyle Juszcyk – the 49ers strive to challenge defenses on the edge by stressing C-gap assignments. Run Game Coordinator and Defensive Line coach, Kacy Rodgers, spoke on the intricacies of San Francisco's offense.

"Well, the thing that he [Kyle Shanahan] does a great job of over the years is getting a playmaker the ball. You said this is a team that we play that really features 21 personnel, which, first of all, in the NFL, today's NFL, is an oddity. But their 21 personnel looks like 11 personnel, so it leaves you in some bad positions because now you're in base personnel and you've got some bad matchups. Then you have Deebo Samuel who can be a tailback, then you have a [Christian] McCaffery who could be at the slot receiver and then you've also got Brandon Aiyuk running fast out there – it's just creates a lot of problems for you preparation-wise."