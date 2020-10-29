Tom Brady Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense found the end zone with great frequency in the month of October. Now ﻿Tom Brady﻿ needs to find some more room in his trophy case.

On Thursday, Brady was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October after he spent the last four weeks manufacturing more touchdowns than anyone else in the conference. This is the 11th time that Brady has won an Offensive Player of the Month award, though obviously the first time in the NFC. He most recently won the award in the AFC in November of 2017.

Brady is the first player in Buccaneers history to win NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors.

Brady was masterful in the month of October, leading the Buccaneers to a 3-1 record while compiling a passer rating of 110.0. He completed 105 of his 159 passes (66.0%) for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns while tossing just one interception. With those totals, Brady:

· Led all quarterbacks in October with 12 touchdown passes

· Led all quarterbacks with a 12-1 TD-INT ratio

· Led all quarterbacks with 13 total touchdowns, including one rushing

Brady's passing yardage total and passer rating both ranked fourth among all quarterbacks in the month of October and he led the Buccaneers to 35.0 points per game, which was the second-most in the NFL during that month.

Brady's honor continued an early run of weekly and monthly awards for the Buccaneers in 2020. On Wednesday, inside linebacker Devin White was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his three-sack performance in Las Vegas. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett won the same award in Week Three and Brady was the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week in Week Four. In addition, inside linebacker Lavonte David was the NFC's Defensive Player of the Month in September and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month in September.