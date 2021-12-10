Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 10: Jordan Whitehead Ruled Out

The Bucs Safety Jordan Whitehead was the only player ruled out for the Bucs ahead of their home matchup with Buffalo.

Dec 10, 2021 at 03:11 PM
Carmen Vitali

The Buccaneers have ruled out safety Jordan Whitehead for the second week in a row ahead of Week 14's home matchup with the Buffalo Bills, while listing another four players as questionable.

Head Coach Bruce Arians was optimistic on Friday that both cornerback Jamel Dean and wide receiver Jaelon Darden would be able to clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game. Center Ryan Jensen, who had sat out the last two days of practice, participated in a limited capacity on Friday and although is officially is listed as questionable, he's expected to play.

That's good news for an offensive line that currently ranks first in sacks allowed, letting up just 15.0 on the season, including none in Atlanta. They also are allowing a sack on just 2.8% of pass plays this season, which is the best rate in the NFL.

Buffalo will be without defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, along with tight end Tommy Sweeney. They listed fullback Reggie Gilliam and defensive end Efe Obada as questionable. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who appeared on the Bills' injury report on Thursday with a chest injury, looks like he'll be available Sunday after being a full participant in Friday's practice in Buffalo.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

S Jordan Whitehead (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Jaelon Darden (concussion) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Jamel Dean (concussion) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DL Will Gholston (wrist/knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

C Ryan Jensen (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

LG Ali Marpet (abdomen) – Full Participation

*OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate *

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

NT Vita Vea (knee) – Limited Participation

Bills

DT Star Lotulelei (toe) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Tommy Sweeney (hip) – Did Not Participate – OUT

FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Efe Obada (hip) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DT Ed Oliver (chest) – Full Participation

WR Emmanuel Sanders (not injury related – personal) – Did Not Participate

*bold denotes change from previous day

