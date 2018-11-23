Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 23: Lavonte David, Justin Evans Out, DeSean Jackson, Jason Pierre-Paul Questionable

The Bucs rule three players out for Sunday's game against San Francisco, while seven remain questionable. 

Nov 23, 2018 at 04:38 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Though the Buccaneers have been carrying 14 on their injury report this week, only three players were ruled out for Sunday's contest with the San Francisco 49ers. Linebacker Lavonte David is still battling through a knee injury, while Justin Evans will miss his second straight game with a toe injury.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered a thumb injury in last Sunday's game in New York, but came back in to finish the game. He was limited in practice to start the week, but since has returned to full participation. It looks like the Bucs will be getting defensive end Vinny Curry back, after he's been in and out of the lineup battling an ankle injury. He was a full participant in practice all week, he should be itching to play after sitting out the past two weeks.

Fellow defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul will be looking to eclipse double digits in his sack totals, should he be a go on Sunday. He is just a half sack away from that 10.0 mark, a feat not accomplished by a Buccaneers player since 2005.

The 49ers will be without wide receiver Pierre Garcon and guard Joshua Garnett. Linebacker Reuben Foster is questionable but other than that, San Francisco comes into Tampa Bay pretty healthy.

See below for the full injury report.

Buccaneers

LB Lavonte David (knee) – Did Not Participate – Out

S Justin Evans (toe) – Did Not Participate – Out

CB M.J. Stewart (foot) – Did Not Participate – Out

DE Vinny Curry (ankle) – Full Participation – Questionable

WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) – Full Participation – Questionable

RB Ronald Jones (hamstring) – Full Participation – Questionable

C Ryan Jensen (hamstring) – Limited Participation – Questionable

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder/hand) – Limited Participation – Questionable

LS Garrison Sanborn (knee) – Full Participation – Questionable

S Jordan Whitehead (concussion) – Full Participation – Questionable

RB Peyton Barber (ankle/shoulder) – Full Participation

T Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (ankle) – Full Participation

DE Carl Nassib (elbow) – Full Participation

49ers

WR Pierre Garcon (knee) – Did Not Participate – Out

G Joshua Garnett (thumb) – Did Not Participate – Out

LB Reuben Foster (hamstring) – Limited Participation – Questionable

C Weston Richburg (knee) – Full Participation

T Joe Staley (not injury related) – Full Participation

