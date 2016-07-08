Buccaneers and USA Football Award Grants to Local Programs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently awarded football equipment and uniform grants to youth and scholastic football programs throughout the Tampa Bay area based on merit and need.

USA Football partners with the Buccaneers and all NFL clubs to annually distribute more than $1.5 million in equipment and uniform grants to youth and school-based football programs across the United States. The program has awarded more than $9.5 million in football equipment since 2006. USA Football equipment and uniform grants are made possible through support from the NFL Foundation.

Grants are valued up to $1,500 for youth programs and $2,500 for middle school and high school programs, offering new equipment, uniforms and flag football equipment to advance the benefits and fun of playing football. Grants are fulfilled through USA Football with its equipment partner Riddell and its uniform provider Siege Sports.

USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the Buccaneers, the NFL and each of the league's other 31 teams.

"We are pleased to work with USA Football and our teams to donate much-needed equipment to youth football leagues and school-based football programs nationwide," said Alexia Gallagher, director of the NFL Foundation. "These equipment grants will help ensure that youngsters who share our love of the game are able to play it safer."

"The health and safety of every young football player is our No. 1 priority," USA Football Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said. "Having proper equipment is an important step toward that goal. Even with fundraising and strict attention to budgets, many leagues and school districts need help to properly outfit their young athletes who love to play football and enjoy the fun and fitness that comes with it. We are proud to lead this important program with support from the Buccaneers, the NFL Foundation, Riddell and Siege Sports."

Tampa Bay area youth and school-based school programs awarded a 2016 USA Football Equipment Grant:

ORGANIZATION

CITY

Antioch Redskins of Plant City

Dover

Bradenton Gladiators, Inc.

Oneco

Brandon Broncos

Brandon

Charlotte Warriors

Port Charlotte

Cherokee Youth Football Association

Woodstock (Georgia)

Citrus Youth Conference Inc. - TCPW

Lecanto

Clermont Knights Football and Cheerleading

Groveland

East Bay Bucs Youth Football and Cheerleading

Apollo Beach

Football

Bradenton

HP Sports

Lakeland

Lutz Chiefs

Lutz

Manatee Bulls

Bradenton

Mid Florida Football And Cheer Conference

Daytona Beach

North Lakeland Volunteer Football League

Lakeland

OLYMPIA TITANS

Windermere

Sickles High School Football

Tampa Bay

Solid Rock Community School

Tarpon Springs

St. Petersburg Gibbs High School

St. Petersburg

Tampa King High School

Tampa Bay

Weeki Wachee High School

Homosassa

About USA Football: USA Football (www.usafootball.com) evolves and grows the sport through innovative standards and best practices to advance coach and player development, participation and safety within the fun of the game and its inherent values. As the sport's national governing body and member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players. Follow USA Football at www.facebook.com/usafootball or on Twitter @USAFootball

