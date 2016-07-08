Buccaneers and USA Football Award Grants to Local Programs

USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently awarded football equipment and uniform grants to youth and scholastic football programs throughout the Tampa Bay area based on merit and need.
USA Football partners with the Buccaneers and all NFL clubs to annually distribute more than $1.5 million in equipment and uniform grants to youth and school-based football programs across the United States. The program has awarded more than $9.5 million in football equipment since 2006. USA Football equipment and uniform grants are made possible through support from the NFL Foundation.
Grants are valued up to $1,500 for youth programs and $2,500 for middle school and high school programs, offering new equipment, uniforms and flag football equipment to advance the benefits and fun of playing football. Grants are fulfilled through USA Football with its equipment partner Riddell and its uniform provider Siege Sports.
USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the Buccaneers, the NFL and each of the league's other 31 teams.
"We are pleased to work with USA Football and our teams to donate much-needed equipment to youth football leagues and school-based football programs nationwide," said Alexia Gallagher, director of the NFL Foundation. "These equipment grants will help ensure that youngsters who share our love of the game are able to play it safer."
"The health and safety of every young football player is our No. 1 priority," USA Football Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said. "Having proper equipment is an important step toward that goal. Even with fundraising and strict attention to budgets, many leagues and school districts need help to properly outfit their young athletes who love to play football and enjoy the fun and fitness that comes with it. We are proud to lead this important program with support from the Buccaneers, the NFL Foundation, Riddell and Siege Sports."
Tampa Bay area youth and school-based school programs awarded a 2016 USA Football Equipment Grant:
ORGANIZATION
CITY
Antioch Redskins of Plant City
Dover
Bradenton Gladiators, Inc.
Oneco
Brandon Broncos
Brandon
Charlotte Warriors
Port Charlotte
Cherokee Youth Football Association
Woodstock (Georgia)
Citrus Youth Conference Inc. - TCPW
Lecanto
Clermont Knights Football and Cheerleading
Groveland
East Bay Bucs Youth Football and Cheerleading
Apollo Beach
Football
Bradenton
HP Sports
Lakeland
Lutz Chiefs
Lutz
Manatee Bulls
Bradenton
Mid Florida Football And Cheer Conference
Daytona Beach
North Lakeland Volunteer Football League
Lakeland
OLYMPIA TITANS
Windermere
Sickles High School Football
Tampa Bay
Solid Rock Community School
Tarpon Springs
St. Petersburg Gibbs High School
St. Petersburg
Tampa King High School
Tampa Bay
Weeki Wachee High School
Homosassa
About USA Football: USA Football (www.usafootball.com) evolves and grows the sport through innovative standards and best practices to advance coach and player development, participation and safety within the fun of the game and its inherent values. As the sport's national governing body and member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players. Follow USA Football at www.facebook.com/usafootball or on Twitter @USAFootball