Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 5: Bucs Sit Seven

The Buccaneers won their Week Four matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers but it came at a cost on a short week as they get ready to play the Bears in Chicago on Thursday Night Football.

Oct 05, 2020 at 07:17 PM
Carmen Vitali

Short weeks are tough for every team. Playing Thursday night doesn't allow for adequate rest from the previous Sunday for anyone. And the Buccaneers could really use some rest right now. Monday's 'practice' was more of a walk-through to allow the players an easy day after yesterday's 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Multiple Tampa Bay players ended up banged up in the game, most notably wide receiver Mike Evans, who suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter. He came back in after getting it taped and finished out the rest of the game to the tune of seven catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. Talk about toughness.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin remains a non-participant and Head Coach Bruce Arians said he's likely out for Thursday night's game in Chicago. Arians did say that running back Leonard Fournette could be available after missing yesterday's game, but he didn't participate in Monday's walk through. Running back LeSean McCoy was another player that went down with an ankle injury against the Chargers and didn't participate Monday, either. The Bucs could be looking at a depleted running back corps should neither player be able to go in Chicago.

The Bears list both defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and outside linebacker Khalil Mack on their report, though Hicks participated fully in Chicago's Monday practice.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Did Not Participate

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate

DL William Gholston (neck) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Limited Participation

TE O.J. Howard (Achilles) – Did Not Participate

RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) – Did Not Participate

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Justin Watson (chest) – Did Not Participate

Bears

S Deon Bush (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

DT Akiem Hicks (hand/ankle/shoulder) – Full Participation

OLB Khalil Mack (knee) – Limited Participation

T Bobby Massie (thigh) – Full Participation

S Sherrick McManis (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder) – Full Participation

ILB Josh Woods (thumb) – Full Participation

