Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Bills Inactives | Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin Ready to Play

The Bucs had two key members of their offense listed as questionable on the Week Eight injury report, but both QB Baker Mayfield and WR Chris Godwin are active for Thursday's game…DL Vita Vea is out with a groin injury

Oct 26, 2023 at 05:52 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

IR-Baker2

The Buccaneers will have most of their offense intact for a potential shootout with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, as quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (neck) have both been cleared to play after being listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report. However, left guard Matt Feiler will not play due to a knee injury; Head Coach Todd Bowles indicated that Aaron Stinnie will start in his place.

The Bucs' offense will also see the return of veteran running back Chase Edmonds, who was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday. Edmonds played in the first two games of the season and ran four times for 20 yards.

Tampa Bay's defense will be missing one of its key components, however, as defensive lineman Vita Vea was named inactive due to a groin injury that kept him from practicing all week. Vea is the team's sack leader, with 3.5, and he has also contributed 21 tackles, four tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

The Buccaneers and Bills submitted their list of inactives at 6:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Eight game at Highmark Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated cornerback Richard LeCounte and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat from the practice squad earlier in the day, which meant they had to name seven players inactive.

The Bills' inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • G Matt Feiler
  • S Kaevon Merriweather
  • DL Patrick O'Connor
  • RB Sean Tucker
  • DL Vita Vea
  • OLB Markees Watts
  • TE David Wells

Feiler, Merriweather and Vea are out due to injury.

BILLS INACTIVES

  • G Alec Anderson
  • CB Kaiir Elam
  • S Damar Hamlin
  • T Germain Ifedi
  • TE Quintin Morris
  • LB Baylon Spector

Morris and Spector are out due to injury.

