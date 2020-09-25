Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 25: Justin Watson Ruled Out

Tampa Bay will be heading to Denver with health relatively on their side. Wide receiver Justin Watson was the only Buccaneer ruled out for Week Three.Watson is part of a wide receiver room that has depth and will also be fielding a healthy Mike Evans and Chris Godwin together. Where the Bucs may feel Watson's absence most will be on special teams.

Meanwhile, Denver has been plagued with injury dating back to training camp. Week Two saw injuries to starting quarterback Drew Lock and wide receiver Courtland Sutton, the latter landing on IR while Lock's timetable remains 3-5 weeks.

The Broncos will also be without cornerback Davontae Harris, running back Phillip Lindsay is listed as "doubtful" and rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has a "questionable" designation.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Justin Watson (shoulder) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Chris Godwin (concussion) – Full participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Full Participation

T Donovan Smith (knee) – Limited Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Broncos

CB Davontae Harris (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) – Limited Participation – DOUBTFUL

WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

QB Drew Lock (right shoulder) – Did Not Participate

DE Jurrell Casey (elbow) – Full Participation

DE Shelby Harris (neck) – Full Participation

S Trey Marshall (hip/wrist) – Full Participation

T Garett Bolles (elbow) – Full Participation

TE Jake Butt (hand) – Full Participation

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip) – Full Participation

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hip) – Full Participation

OLB Bradley Chubb (not injury related) – Full Participation

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep) – Limited Participation