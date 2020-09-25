Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 25: Justin Watson Ruled Out

Tampa Bay will be heading to Denver with health relatively on their side. Wide receiver Justin Watson was the only Buccaneer ruled out for Week Three.Watson is part of a wide receiver room that has depth and will also be fielding a healthy Mike Evans and Chris Godwin together. Where the Bucs may feel Watson's absence most will be on special teams.
Meanwhile, Denver has been plagued with injury dating back to training camp. Week Two saw injuries to starting quarterback Drew Lock and wide receiver Courtland Sutton, the latter landing on IR while Lock's timetable remains 3-5 weeks.
The Broncos will also be without cornerback Davontae Harris, running back Phillip Lindsay is listed as "doubtful" and rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has a "questionable" designation.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
WR Justin Watson (shoulder) – Did Not Participate – OUT
WR Chris Godwin (concussion) – Full participation
WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Full Participation
T Donovan Smith (knee) – Limited Participation
DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
Broncos
CB Davontae Harris (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT
RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) – Limited Participation – DOUBTFUL
WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
QB Drew Lock (right shoulder) – Did Not Participate
DE Jurrell Casey (elbow) – Full Participation
DE Shelby Harris (neck) – Full Participation
S Trey Marshall (hip/wrist) – Full Participation
T Garett Bolles (elbow) – Full Participation
TE Jake Butt (hand) – Full Participation
WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip) – Full Participation
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hip) – Full Participation
OLB Bradley Chubb (not injury related) – Full Participation
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep) – Limited Participation
*Bold denotes change from previous day