Buccaneers-Colts Inactives | Devin White, Carlton Davis Ready to Play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have half of their usual starting linebacker duo in action on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, which by game day constituted good news. Lavonte David, the team's leading tackler, had already been ruled out on Friday due to a groin injury, and Devin White was considered questionable due to a foot ailment. However, White was cleared to play on Sunday.

It was a similar game day outcome at cornerback, where Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) was designated as out on Friday's injury report while Carlton Davis (hip) was listed as questionable. Like White, Davis is ready to suit up against the Colts.

Defensive lineman Mike Greene, who suffered a calf injury in practice on Friday and was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's game, was downgraded to out on Saturday. He will be inactive for the first time this season. Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, will be available to fill in. The Buccaneers also elevated wide receiver David Moore after placing rookie wideout Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve and he is active as well.

Due to those two elevations, the Buccaneers had 55 players available on Sunday and thus had to name seven game day inactives. The Colts elevated wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and thus had to name six inactives.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad in Week Nine, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, the Bucs will take advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule again on Sunday. Wolford is on the inactive list for the game but would be allowed to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

LB Lavonte David

CB Jamel Dean

OLB Cam Gill

DL Mike Greene

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

T Brandon Walton

QB John Wolford

David, Dean and Greene are out due to injury. Wolford is the inactive third quarterback and would be eligible to play in the game if both Mayfield and Trask are injured or disqualified.

COLTS INACTIVES

CB Julius Brents

G Arlington Hambright

C Ryan Kelly

LB Cameron McGrone

TE Andrew Ogletree

WR Juwann Winfree