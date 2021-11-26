Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 26: Antonio Brown Ruled Out for Sunday

Though the Buccaneers listed a season-high 13 players on their Friday injury report, it was full of mostly good news. Guys like Mike Edwards, Mike Evans and Jason Pierre-Paul returned to a full capacity on Friday, while those who sat out were mostly due to rest. Wide receiver Antonio Brown is the only one Head Coach Bruce Arians ruled out for Sunday while left guard Ali Marpet is doubtful after sustaining an injury in the Bucs' Monday night win over the Giants.

Both nose tackle Vita Vea and inside linebacker Devin White are listed as questionable and Arians said they'll be game-time decisions come Sunday. Not having those two would present quite a challenge as the Bucs get ready to take on Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has stormed his way into the MVP conversation and is riding a streak of eight straight games with over 100 scrimmage yards. Indianapolis' ground game ranks fourth in the league but Tampa Bay has maintained their stingy reputation against the run, allowing a league-low 78.4 yards per game.

The Colts are going into Sunday relatively healthy across the board, only listing four players on this week's injury report, all of which practiced fully on Friday, and ruling out none.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

LG Ali Marpet (abdomen) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

NT Vita Vea (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

ILB Devin White (quadriceps) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

S Mike Edwards (groin) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (back) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Full Participation

*TE Rob Gronkowski (back) – Did Not Participate *

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (ankle) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Full Participation

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

Colts

LB Darius Leonard (ankle) – Full Participation

G Quenton Nelson (ankle) – Full Participation

CB T.J. Carrie (knee) – Full Participation

WR T.Y. Hilton (toe) – Full Participation