Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 26: Antonio Brown Ruled Out for Sunday

Head Coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that wide receiver Antonio Brown is the only Buccaneer out for Sunday in Indianapolis, while three others are listed as gametime decisions.

Nov 26, 2021 at 03:33 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

irabfriday

Though the Buccaneers listed a season-high 13 players on their Friday injury report, it was full of mostly good news. Guys like Mike Edwards, Mike Evans and Jason Pierre-Paul returned to a full capacity on Friday, while those who sat out were mostly due to rest. Wide receiver Antonio Brown is the only one Head Coach Bruce Arians ruled out for Sunday while left guard Ali Marpet is doubtful after sustaining an injury in the Bucs' Monday night win over the Giants.

Both nose tackle Vita Vea and inside linebacker Devin White are listed as questionable and Arians said they'll be game-time decisions come Sunday. Not having those two would present quite a challenge as the Bucs get ready to take on Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has stormed his way into the MVP conversation and is riding a streak of eight straight games with over 100 scrimmage yards. Indianapolis' ground game ranks fourth in the league but Tampa Bay has maintained their stingy reputation against the run, allowing a league-low 78.4 yards per game.

The Colts are going into Sunday relatively healthy across the board, only listing four players on this week's injury report, all of which practiced fully on Friday, and ruling out none.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

LG Ali Marpet (abdomen) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

NT Vita Vea (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

ILB Devin White (quadriceps) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

S Mike Edwards (groin) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (back) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Full Participation 

*TE Rob Gronkowski (back) – Did Not Participate *

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (ankle) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Full Participation

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

Colts

LB Darius Leonard (ankle) – Full Participation

G Quenton Nelson (ankle) – Full Participation

CB T.J. Carrie (knee) – Full Participation

WR T.Y. Hilton (toe) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 25: Chris Godwin, Devin White Upgraded

The Bucs had very few changes to Thursday's Thanksgiving injury report as the team gets set to take on the Colts in Indianapolis this weekend.
news

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 24: Devin White, Mike Evans, Ali Marpet, Antonio Brown Among Non-Participants

The Buccaneers listed a total of 11 players on the first injury report of Week 12.
news

Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 20: Antonio Brown Only Bucs Player Ruled Out

The Buccaneers have ruled out only one player with four others that have game status designations ahead of Monday night's game against New York.
news

Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 19: Pierre-Paul, Nuñez-Roches, Delaney Limited, Brady Non-Participant

The Buccaneers downgraded Jason Pierre-Paul to a limited participant, while adding Tom Brady, Steve McLendon and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches to their Friday report.
news

Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 18: Gronkowski, Pierre-Paul Full Participants

The Buccaneers seem to hopefully be on the mend as they returned Rob Gronkowski and Jason Pierre-Paul to practice on Thursday in a full capacity.
news

Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 12: Brown, Gronkowski, Robinson Ruled Out, Godwin Questionable

Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Rashard Robinson ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 matchup in Washington.
news

Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 11: CB Dee Delaney Upgraded

The Buccaneers upgraded Dee Delaney to full participation as they look to get healthier in the secondary.
news

Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 10: Godwin, Gronkowski, Brown Sit Out

The Buccaneers listed seven total players on the first injury report of Week 10.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 29: Antonio Brown Ruled Out

The Bucs have ruled out just one player ahead of their divisional matchup with the Saints in New Orleans.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 28: Two Players Upgraded

The Bucs got defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh back in a full capacity on Thursday after a mostly unchanged practice report.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 27: Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman Limited

The Buccaneers got some good news when David, Gronkowski and Sherman returned to practice on Wednesday. 
Advertising