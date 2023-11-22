Buccaneers-Colts: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 12

TOP STORYLINES

Defensive Shuffling – While the Colts made the high-profile move of the week within their defense with the waiver of Leonard, the Buccaneers may quietly have to make some major decisions on that side of the ball, too. Linebacker Lavonte David (groin) and cornerbacks Carlton Davis (hip) and Jamel Dean (ankle) all underwent MRI examinations on Monday after suffering injuries in San Francisco, and it's possible some or all of them could miss the Week 12 game in Indianapolis. In addition, safety Ryan Neal missed that game with a thumb injury. The Buccaneers deployed seven different rookies on defense at various times in the 49ers game, some by necessity after that injury. Will the Bucs need to once again turn to inexperienced defenders like cornerback Josh Hayes, safety Kaevon Merriweather and linebacker SirVocea Dennis? Will the stacked injuries require some roster maneuvering to ensure there is enough depth at each position? And if the Bucs are forced into multiple lineup changes, how well will the defense be able to hold up against an Indianapolis attack that is averaging 24.2 points per game and had scored at least 27 points in three of their last four games before the bye?

Protective Services – The Buccaneers rank fifth in the NFL in sacks per pass play allowed on offense, so the protection for Baker Mayfield has obviously been a strength this season. It's just been a little bit less of a strength in recent weeks. Mayfield was sacked a season-high four times in the loss to the 49ers, and while it's fair to note that San Francisco has one of the most loaded defensive fronts in the NFL, the Colts happen to have a good number of dangerous pass rushers as well. Mayfield was sacked an average of once per game through the Bucs' first five contests; in the last five, that average has jumped to three per game. Fortunately for the Buccaneers, Mayfield has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league in terms of operating under pressure, but like every other passer, he's going to be better when he has time to read his routes and get off clean throws. Samson Ebukam has proved to be an impactful addition in free agency and former first-round pick Kwity Paye appears to be coming into his own in his third season. The interior of the line can also get a good push with veteran Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner, who is well on his way to his sixth straight season with at least sacks, and offseason addition Taven Bryan. The Bucs' efforts to keep the Colts' pass-rushers at Bay could be complicated if the leg injury that star left tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered in San Francisco limits him or keeps him out of the lineup.

Red Light, Green Light – One of the most decisive areas of the game on Sunday could be the portion of the field between the Bucs' goal line and their 20-yard line. The Buccaneers' defense has routinely turned on the red light when an opponent invades its red zone this season, ranking first in the league in touchdown percentage allowed on those trips. Even after the 49ers got two touchdowns on four red zone incursions last week, the Buccaneers have allowed only 34.4% of such drives to end in the end zone. Tampa Bay's defense also ranks first in goal-to-go touchdown efficiency, at 44.4% allowed. However, the Indianapolis offense has also been quite good in this part of the field, scoring a touchdown on 60.0% of its red zone drives. That's good enough to tie for sixth in the NFL. Yards are hard to come by in that condensed are of the field, so while Indy's average of 3.47 yards per play in the red zone may not seem impressive, it's actually the third-best mark in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it's not a matchup of strengths, as the Bucs are tied for 28th in red zone touchdown efficiency on offense and the Colts rank 19th on defense. Still, the outcome there could be critical. If it ends up being a close game, as most of them are, the difference between three points and seven on any given drive could swing the outcome.