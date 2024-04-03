Buccaneers Continue to Excel in Season Pass Member Customer Service Experience, Voted No. 1 for Sixth Consecutive Year

For the sixth consecutive year, and the 10th time in the past 12 seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been voted No. 1 in customer service experience satisfaction among season pass members, as presented in the National Football League's annual Voice of the Fan report for the 2023 season.

"We take great organizational pride in our ability to consistently exceed the expectations of our season pass members," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "These top rankings simply reinforce our belief that providing a world-class experience begins with a commitment to offering unmatched customer service to our most loyal fans."

The Voice of the Fan is a league-wide study that provides extensive analysis of the in-game experience as well as the year-round season ticket member experience, which is gathered through surveying thousands of season ticket members and game attendees across all 32 teams.

"The Voice of the Fan survey is a critical tool in our ability to gauge season pass member sentiment and satisfaction as members of the Buccaneers Krewe," said Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. "Receiving top marks for 10 of the past 12 years is validation that we are staying true to our mission of providing great memories and year-round value for our season pass members."

The Buccaneers have consistently stood among the league's top-performing teams in overall season pass member satisfaction dating back to 2012. The team has previously received the top rating in the all-important category in 2012-13, 2015-16 and 2018-22.