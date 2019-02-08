Buccaneers Coordinator Q&A: Byron Leftwich

You've been on the flipside as well, where you were the starter and you said in your press conference, you've been 'through the blender.' How has that shaped what you tell your guys that you're coaching now?

I just understand what they're going through. I understand their mindset and their thought process when it goes well, when it don't go so well. I know what they're thinking when they have a good game and they go home. I know what they're thinking when they have a bad game and go home. You can relate to it. This is a unique position. Very few people get to play the position that we play, so I treat it that way. It's a demeanor, it's how you handle that position, which is always different. Just having the ability to actually go do that, but like I tell them. I was a franchise quarterback on top of the world, right? Then I went to become a backup but I won a Super Bowl as a backup. Think about that. You never dream of it that way but the feeling is the same. To win a Super Bowl, no matter who you are, the feeling is the same as if you threw the game-winning touchdown. It really is. It's one of the best things because we've been dreaming of this our whole lives. Who gets to say, what I used to dream when I was five, six, seven years old really happened? That's why you see guys at the Super Bowls getting emotional, you see all those things that come out of those players because these things have been in the works and in these guys' heads over two, three decades already. So you've been dreaming of this forever. You make it to the NFL, yeah that was a dream, but then there's football to be played. The big dream is the one you closed your eyes at night, woke you up three o'clock in the morning, chest beating, man I just want a touchdown in the Super Bowl. That's everybody's dream. Even the offensive linemen [laughs]. All those things going through your mind – it was the best feeling I ever had.

But you played baseball and basketball in high school, too. When did you know it was football?

I loved football. When I was younger, I might have been better at basketball, to be honest with you. I scored 69 points in a basketball game.

What? Was there like a mercy rule in place? How old were you?

[Laughing] that's how I got down back in the day. I was probably 16. It was actually AAU and I ain't even going to name the people we were playing against because I don't want to embarrass them. Some of these guys went to play in the NBA and all that, so I'm gonna keep my mouth closed. They tried to beat me up after. [Washington] D.C. just being D.C.

But football was the first love?

Yeah, I grew up watching the Redskins, watching Joe Theismann, it was a football city. We grew up, we watched football every Sunday as long as I remember. Literally. As long as I can think back, I been watching football or playing that electrical football set. Remember those back in the day? Kids don't even know about that now, right? We played that every Sunday. Woke up on Sundays to run around and watch NFL Today. Watch the little glowing man running. These are the things I remember as a kid. I loved the game so much. I remember Sunday nights, the show Dallas. My mother used to watch it. In the beginning credits they showed the stadium for like two seconds. Me and my brother used to run in my mother's room, they'd show us the stadium, then we'd run right back out. That's all we wanted to see. We just wanted to see this stadium. Then me and my brother we broke into RFK [Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, where the Redskins played] one day, we were just football fanatics, we loved the game, we loved the Redskins so much.

That must have made coming in against your team even more crazy in that last game we just talked about.

Oh yeah, and I had to get like 60-something tickets. The time before I had to get 110 tickets. I'm a backup and I STILL gotta get 57 tickets but that was good that I had the opportunity to go out there at home in front of the people that have watched you play junior high school, high school. That's always fun anytime you get the opportunity to play and do that.

What was that support system like for you growing up?

It was really just me, my mother and my brother. That was my support system. We are as close as they come. I'm a momma's boy. I talk to my mother every day. We've had that relationship for a very long time. I mean, it was just us three. We were in the inner-city D.C. getting through how we got through.

And you got to go to college not too far from them at Marshall. Did that closeness play into the decision to go there? Or was that just where you got recruited?

You have to think back then, them coaches were scared to come in and recruit. They didn't want no part of that. This was the time of, 'Sh-t, I'm not going in there. I'll stay out in Maryland and Virginia because there are plenty of football players out there.' But if you were an inner-city kid, schools weren't coming in there – and I thought I was good. I thought I was real good. I should have had offers from a lot more places but Marshall stuck with me. I had a chance to go to Maryland but then Duffner got fired [yep, THAT Duffner].

Gosh, this world is so small.

I remember playing in the passing tournament and Duff [then the head coach at the University of Maryland] was like, 'My goodness, kid. You have no clue how good you are.' That's the first thing he ever said to me. And I didn't. I was just throwing the ball but we did a passing league out at University of Maryland with 150 teams and we won the damn thing. An inner-city team won the whole damn thing playing against everybody. We were so raw but we were talented. None of us knew, though. There were a lot of guys that could play on Sundays on that team. It didn't work out that way but trust me, there were a lot. Back then in the city, people weren't really going to college. A lot of us – we would just go to high school and then that was it. We were the beginning of people going to school and as that happened, more universities were going inside D.C. and Maryland. Now you look at it, we do have guys on Sundays. A lot of guys that grew up in my same neighborhood and same city playing in the National Football League, so you know how that makes me feel [he says as a big grin spreads across his face]. The feeling to see that many people from where I'm from get their opportunity to play in the National Football League. That was really unheard of back in those times.

Sounds like you opened a door there.