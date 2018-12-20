Buccaneers-Cowboys Injury Report Dec. 20: Bucs at 100 Percent Participation for Thursday's Practice

The Buccaneers had 100 percent participation in some capacity for Thursday's practice, as defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who sat out Wednesday, returned on a limited basis.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was upgraded to full participation as he battles back from a thumb injury. Jackson seemed comfortable in the portion of practice open to the media, making a great one-handed grab in individual drills look casual today.

The Cowboys got wide receiver Cole Beasley back in a full capacity. He had been limited on Wednesday. Guard Zack Martin was also upgraded, returning to practice after being sidelined. Cornerback Anthony Brown was downgraded to limited with his hand injury after practicing fully yesterday.

See below for the full injury report.

Buccaneers

T Demar Dotson (knee) – Limited Participation

WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) – Full Participation

DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder) – Limited Participation

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

LB Adarius Taylor (non-injury related) – Limited Participation

Cowboys

WR Tavon Austin (groin) – Limited Participation

WR Cole Beasley (foot) – Full Participation

CB Anthony Brown (hand) – Limited Participation

DL David Irving (ankle) – Did Not Participate

LB Sean Lee (hamstring) – Limited Participation

G Zack Martin (knee) – Limited Participation

T Tyron Smith (neck) – Full Participation

G Xavier Su'a-Filo (eye) – Full Participation