Buccaneers-Cowboys Injury Report Dec. 20: Bucs at 100 Percent Participation for Thursday's Practice

The Buccaneers had 100 percent participation in some capacity for Thursday's practice, as defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who sat out Wednesday, returned on a limited basis.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was upgraded to full participation as he battles back from a thumb injury. Jackson seemed comfortable in the portion of practice open to the media, making a great one-handed grab in individual drills look casual today.
The Cowboys got wide receiver Cole Beasley back in a full capacity. He had been limited on Wednesday. Guard Zack Martin was also upgraded, returning to practice after being sidelined. Cornerback Anthony Brown was downgraded to limited with his hand injury after practicing fully yesterday.
See below for the full injury report.
Buccaneers
T Demar Dotson (knee) – Limited Participation
WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) – Full Participation
DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder) – Limited Participation
DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
LB Adarius Taylor (non-injury related) – Limited Participation
Cowboys
WR Tavon Austin (groin) – Limited Participation
WR Cole Beasley (foot) – Full Participation
CB Anthony Brown (hand) – Limited Participation
DL David Irving (ankle) – Did Not Participate
LB Sean Lee (hamstring) – Limited Participation
G Zack Martin (knee) – Limited Participation
T Tyron Smith (neck) – Full Participation
G Xavier Su'a-Filo (eye) – Full Participation
TE Geoff Swaim (wrist) – Did Not Participate