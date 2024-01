Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Jan. 13: Three Bucs Listed as Questionable 

On Saturday for Tampa Bay, three Buccaneers were listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Eagles including quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs), linebacker K.J. Britt (calf) and cornerback Josh Hayes (quad/knee). In addition, defensive lineman Mike Greene was ruled out. Mayfield suffered ribs and ankle injuries over the last two weeks that limited him in practice in preparation for Philadelphia, but the team remains optimistic that he will suit up for the Wild Card matchup. "He's feeling good, he's ready to go," said Todd Bowles.