Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Oct. 11: Bucs List 12 on Monday

The Buccaneers began their week right away as they get set to play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Thursday Night Football. It's just a four-day turnaround from their win over the Dolphins at home and won't afford anyone much rest, least of all players with injury designations.

There were a couple additions to the report after Sunday's game, including Tom Brady, Lavonte David, Ryan Jensen and Ryan Succop. Head Coach Bruce Arians said Brady's thumb injury shouldn't keep him from playing in Week Six and a return for Rob Gronkowski and Antoine Winfield Jr. is possible. Neither of the latter two players participated in Monday's walk-through practice.

Because the wear and tear is still lingering from playing a game just a day ago, the below report is an estimation based on if the team had held a full practice.

The Eagles followed suit and also held a walk-through. Their designations, which appear for six players, including four offensive linemen, were also estimations.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Limited Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (knee/ankle) –Limited Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate

C Ryan Jensen (hip) – Did Not Participate

DL Patrick O'Connor (calf) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Limited Participation

K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate

Eagles