Buccaneers-Falcons Inactives | Vita Vea Ruled Out

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their best run-stoppers against the league's sixth-ranked rushing attack on Sunday, as defensive lineman Vita Vea has been declared inactive for the team's Week 14 game in Atlanta. Vea, who did not practice this week due to a toe injury, will miss his second game of the season. He also leads the Buccaneers in sacks, with 5.5.

In addition, starting cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) will miss his third straight game and will be replaced in the lineup by second-year man Zyon McCollum. Linebacker Devin White is also out for the second straight week due to a foot ailment, but the Bucs will get their other starter, Lavonte David, back in the lineup after a two-game absence. Linebacker K.J. Britt, who left the Bucs' Week 13 win over Carolina in the first quarter with a back injury, has also been cleared to play.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad in Week Nine, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, the Bucs will take advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule again on Sunday. Wolford is on the inactive list for the game but would be allowed to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and Falcons submitted their list of inactives at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 14 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated wide receiver David Moore and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Due to those two elevations, the Buccaneers had 55 players available on Sunday and thus had to name seven game day inactives. The Falcons elevated linebacker Milo Eifler and offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel from the practice squad and also had to name seven inactives.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

CB Jamel Dean

CB Keenan Isaac

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

DL Vita Vea

T Brandon Walton

LB Devin White

QB John Wolford

Dean, Vea and White are out due to injury. Wolford is the inactive third quarterback and would be eligible to play in the game if both Mayfield and Trask are injured or disqualified.

FALCONS INACTIVES

• C Drew Dalman

• G Joe Gaziano

• ILB Nate Landman

• T Kaleb McGary

• CB Jeff Okudah

• DL David Onyemata

• QB Logan Woodside