Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Falcons Inactives | Vita Vea Ruled Out

DL Vita Vea is inactive for the Bucs' Week 14 game in Atlanta due to a toe injury that kept him out of practice all week, and the defense will also be without starters LB Devin White and CB Jamel Dean

Dec 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

vita

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their best run-stoppers against the league's sixth-ranked rushing attack on Sunday, as defensive lineman Vita Vea has been declared inactive for the team's Week 14 game in Atlanta. Vea, who did not practice this week due to a toe injury, will miss his second game of the season. He also leads the Buccaneers in sacks, with 5.5.

In addition, starting cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) will miss his third straight game and will be replaced in the lineup by second-year man Zyon McCollum. Linebacker Devin White is also out for the second straight week due to a foot ailment, but the Bucs will get their other starter, Lavonte David, back in the lineup after a two-game absence. Linebacker K.J. Britt, who left the Bucs' Week 13 win over Carolina in the first quarter with a back injury, has also been cleared to play.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad in Week Nine, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, the Bucs will take advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule again on Sunday. Wolford is on the inactive list for the game but would be allowed to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and Falcons submitted their list of inactives at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 14 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated wide receiver David Moore and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Due to those two elevations, the Buccaneers had 55 players available on Sunday and thus had to name seven game day inactives. The Falcons elevated linebacker Milo Eifler and offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel from the practice squad and also had to name seven inactives.

Atlanta's inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • CB Jamel Dean
  • CB Keenan Isaac
  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
  • DL Vita Vea
  • T Brandon Walton
  • LB Devin White
  • QB John Wolford

Dean, Vea and White are out due to injury. Wolford is the inactive third quarterback and would be eligible to play in the game if both Mayfield and Trask are injured or disqualified.

FALCONS INACTIVES

•    C Drew Dalman
•    G Joe Gaziano
•    ILB Nate Landman
•    T Kaleb McGary
•    CB Jeff Okudah
•    DL David Onyemata
•    QB Logan Woodside

Dalman, Landman, McGary, Okudah and Onyemata are out due to injury. Woodside is the third quarterback and would be eligible to play in the game if Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are injured or disqualified.

Related Content

news

Panthers-Buccaneers Inactives | Chris Godwin Cleared to Play

WR Chris Godwin won't be sidelined by a neck issue Sunday but the Bucs defense will be without three starters in LBs Lavonte David and Devin White and CB Jamel Dean
news

Buccaneers-Colts Inactives | Devin White, Carlton Davis Ready to Play

The Bucs will be without starting defenders Lavonte David and Jamel Dean on Sunday in Indianapolis but will have LB Devin White and CB Carlton Davis in action
news

Buccaneers-49ers Inactives | Carlton Davis Returns to the Lineup

CB Carlton Davis is back in action after missing the Bucs' Week 10 game due to a toe injury, and DL Vita Vea has been cleared to play as well despite dealing with an illness on Sunday morning
news

Titans-Buccaneers Inactives | Jamel Dean Cleared for Action

The Bucs had both starting cornerbacks on their injury list in Week 10, and while Carlton Davis will miss the game against Tennessee due to a toe injury, Jamel Dean has cleared the concussion protocol
news

Buccaneers-Texans Inactives | Vita Vea Is Good to Go

DL Vita Vea returns to action after missing one game due to a groin injury and fellow defenders Christian Izien and Mike Greene, both of whom were questionable due to illness, have been cleared to play as well
news

Buccaneers-Bills Inactives | Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin Ready to Play

The Bucs had two key members of their offense listed as questionable on the Week Eight injury report, but both QB Baker Mayfield and WR Chris Godwin are active for Thursday's game…DL Vita Vea is out with a groin injury
news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Vita Vea Cleared to Play

Despite a foot ailment that limited him in practice during the week, Pro Bowl DL Vita Vea will suit up against the Falcons on Sunday…OLB Anthony Nelson has also overcome concussion to play in the game
news

Lions-Bucs Inactives | Anthony Nelson Ruled Out

OLB Anthony Nelson won't play against the Lions due to a concussion but WR Mike Evans, CB Jamel Dean and DL Calijah Kancey are all returning to the lineup after missing time due to injuries
news

Bucs-Saints Inactives | Carlton Davis Returns to Action

Three Tampa Bay defenders who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans – CB Carlton Davis, NT Vita Vea and LB Devin White – have been cleared to play
news

Eagles-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis, Calijah Kancey Sidelined for MNF

The Buccaneers will face the league's fourth-highest scoring offense on Monday night without starters CB Carlton Davis and DL Calijah Kancey
news

Bears-Bucs Inactives | Christian Izien Active in Week Two

The Bucs ruled out DL Calijah Kancey, CB Carlton Davis and LB SirVocea Dennis on Friday but will have rookie S Christian Izien against the Bears after he cleared the concussion protocol
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs vs. Falcons Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 29-25

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Bucs Stun Falcons with Late Rally, Secure Share of First Place

The Bucs rallied for a 29-25 win in Atlanta on Sunday, taking the lead on a Cade Otton touchdown catch with 31 seconds remaining, in the process catching the Falcons for a tie atop the NFC South

Baker Mayfield Recounts Game-Winning Drive in Atlanta, 'Clutch' | Press Conference 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 29-25 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. QB Mayfield discussed his pass to TE Cade Otton for the win, the clutch play of WR Chris Godwin down the stretch and the teams' sense of urgency.

Todd Bowles on Exhilarating Win vs. the Falcons, 'Lots of Resilience' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 29-25 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's final drive, being able to find tough runs and the half-time improvements that lead to the victory.

TOUCHDOWN! Baker Tosses Game-Winning Score to Otton | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to TE Cade Otton against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Best Photos From Bucs vs. Falcons | Week 14

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 14 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Rachaad White Flashes Speed on 31-Yard Touchdown | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a 31-yard touchdown pass to RB Rachaad White against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 29, Falcons 25

The Buccaneers outlasted the Falcons 29-25 and improve to 6-7 on the season

Safety! Winfield Jr. Sack Fumbles Desmond Ridder, O'Connor Seals the Deal | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

S Antoine Winfield Jr. forces a strip sack and DL Pat O'Connor tackles a Falcon in the endzone for 2 points.

Baker Does it Himself, Rushes for TD | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield rushes for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Carlton Davis Jumps Route, Grabs INT | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

CB Carlton Davis intercepts a Desmond Ridder pass against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Bucs vs. Falcons Game Blog | Week 14 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Listen to the Game 🎧 (Everyone on Desktop, Local on Mobile)

*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only for mobile users.

**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!

Buccaneers-Falcons Inactives | Vita Vea Ruled Out

DL Vita Vea is inactive for the Bucs' Week 14 game in Atlanta due to a toe injury that kept him out of practice all week, and the defense will also be without starters LB Devin White and CB Jamel Dean

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 14 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bucs vs. Falcons Pregame Photos 

View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup.

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 14 2023 

The Buccaneers will face a divisional foe on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium…Key stats, lineup notes and more

Bucs vs. Falcons Week 14 | Game Trailer

The Buccaneers travel to Atlanta for a divisional game with major playoff implications.

Bucs Elevate David Moore, Deadrin Senat for Falcons Game

The Bucs activated WR David Moore and DL Deadrin Senat from the practice squad on Saturday, and both could address depth chart shortages on Sunday in Atlanta
Advertising