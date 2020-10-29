Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Oct. 29: Chris Godwin Sidelined

The Buccaneers got some good news on the injury front, listing just five players on a long week ahead of Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. The only player to sit out entirely was wide receiver Chris Godwin after he underwent surgery on a finger he broke in the game against Las Vegas.

Otherwise, there were some usual suspects listed on Thursday with tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Scotty Miller and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul practicing in a limited capacity. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was added to the list battling shoulder and groin injuries.

The Giants had a player test positive for COVID-19 and as a result, most of the team's offensive linemen were sent home on Thursday. This is the second-straight week Tampa Bay has faced a team incurring issues with their offensive line. New York Head Coach Joe Judge said on Thursday he doesn't believe the situation will prevent them from playing the game on schedule.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Limited Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder, groin) – Limited Participation

Giants