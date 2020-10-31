Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Oct. 31: Chris Godwin Only Buc Ruled Out

The Buccaneers have only ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin for Monday Night's matchup against the New York Giants. Three players that had been limited in practice this week, Rob Gronkowski, Scotty Miller and Antoine Winfield Jr., all practiced fully on Saturday. Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh sat out on maintenance days.

Pierre-Paul is especially fired up to face the team he spent the first eight seasons of his career with. There likely isn't anything that could keep him off the MetLife Stadium field, much less a knee issue he's been playing through for most of the season so far.

New York looks like they'll have a majority of their offensive line ready to go minus Will Hernandez, who is currently on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list. The only Giants players ruled out for Monday's contest are safety Adrian Colbert and running back Devonta Freeman.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Full Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Full Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder, groin) – Full Participation

Giants

S Adrian Colbert (shoulder) – Limited Participation – OUT

RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR C.J. Board (concussion) – Full Participation - QUESTIONABLE

T Cam Fleming (not injury related) – Full Participation

C Nick Gates (not injury related) – Full Participation

G Will Hernandez (placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list) – Did Not Participate

DB Darnay Holmes (neck) – Limited Participation

OL Shane Lemieux (not injury related) – Full Participation

C Spencer Pulley (not injury related) – Full Participation

WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder/toe) – Limited Participation

T Andrew Thomas (not injury related) – Full Participation