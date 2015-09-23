Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Injury Report, Sept. 23

Nearly 20 players, between the Bucs and Titans, were listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Sep 23, 2015 at 09:33 AM
923injuryreport.jpg

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers and Texans released their first injury reports for the week and both were lengthy. Eighteen players between both teams were listed, eight of which did not practice on Wednesday. For the Buccaneers, Mike Evans was able to fully participate. But Evan Smith, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Major Wright were all unable to go. Houston had four offensive linemen listed on their injury report, though two of those players were able to practice without limitations. Five Texans sat out practice, including wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.BUCCANEERS

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – full
CB Mike Jenkins (hamstring) - limited
DE T.J. Fatinikun (shoulder) – limited
DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder) - limited
S D.J. Swearinger (shoulder) - limited
C Evan Smith (ankle) - did not participate
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) - did not participate
S Major Wright (abdomen) - did not participate

TEXANS
T Chris Clark (knee/elbow) - full
T Derek Newton (elbow) full
G Xavier Su'a-Filo (calf) - limited
TE C.J. Fiedorowicz (knee) - limited
RB Arian Foster (groin) - limited
S Lonnie Ballentine (knee) - did not participate
T Duane Brown (hand) - did not participate
RB Jonathan Grimes (knee) - did not participate
WR DeAndre Hopkins (concussion) - did not participate
LB Mike Mohamed (calf) - did not participate

