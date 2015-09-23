Buccaneers Injury Report, Sept. 23

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers and Texans released their first injury reports for the week and both were lengthy. Eighteen players between both teams were listed, eight of which did not practice on Wednesday. For the Buccaneers, Mike Evans was able to fully participate. But Evan Smith, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Major Wright were all unable to go. Houston had four offensive linemen listed on their injury report, though two of those players were able to practice without limitations. Five Texans sat out practice, including wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.BUCCANEERS