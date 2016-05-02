Buccaneers Land 19 Rookie Free Agents

That impressive haul of rookie free agents included Auburn running back Peyton Barber and Notre Dame safety Elijah Shumate. All 19 have agreed to terms and will be officially signed on Thursday when they arrive in Tampa for the team's rookie mini-camp. The Buccaneers also announced on Monday that they had released veteran kicker Connor Barth in the wake of drafting Florida State's Roberto Aguayo on Friday night.

The Buccaneers also announced on Monday that they had released kicker Connor Barth and defensive end Martin Ifedi. Barth, whose release comes in the wake of the team drafting Florida State's Roberto Aguayo on Friday night, departs as the most accurate field goal kicker in franchise history (83.8%) and as a player who garnered much respect during his two stints with the team.

"Connor has been a productive and efficient kicker in the league over the years and I know he still has plenty of kicks left in his career," said General Manager Jason Licht. "This past weekend we drafted Roberto Aguayo because we believe he is special and we decided to release Connor in order to give him the best opportunity to explore the market and find the best situation for himself. We would like to thank Connor for all that he has done both on and off the football field during his time as a Buccaneer and we wish him continued success in the future."