Buccaneers Legend Martín Gramática Nominated For NFL Salute To Service Award, Presented By USAA

This year will serve as the second-consecutive in which fans will have a say in the Salute to Service Fan Award. To see all the nominees and cast their vote, fans can visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now until November 30th. Finalists are scheduled to be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally in February during the week of Super Bowl LVIII. Gramática honors current and former U.S. servicemembers through the work of his foundation, aiming to positively affect the quality of life of local veterans by way of housing initiatives. Since its inception, the Gramática Family Foundation has built 10 homes for veterans, empowering veterans who require special considerations to live independently. Currently, Gramática and his foundation are working alongside other Tampa area nonprofits to build two homes, one for a local veteran couple and the second for a family in which the father is an Army veteran. Through his Structural Insulated Panel Systems (SIPS) business, Gramática has donated all the walls for these veteran home builds. In addition, Gramática has provided $100,000 in donated or at-cost building materials to Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, helping them to complete more than 60 homes since 2018 for non-military affiliated homeowners. Gramática and his foundation have connected with other local nonprofits to help identify veterans in need and provide modifications, repairs, and rebuilds on their existing structures, allowing aging and disabled veterans the opportunity to live safely with comfort and dignity inside their own homes. As the presenting sponsor of the Salute to Service Award, USAA, a leading provider of insurance, banking and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the awardee's military or veteran charity of choice.