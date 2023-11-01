Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Legend Martín Gramática Nominated For NFL Salute To Service Award, Presented By USAA

Gramática Family Foundation has built 10 homes for veterans

Nov 01, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Today, the NFL and USAA, the official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced the 2023 nominees for the annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. Buccaneers Legend Martín Gramática was selected as the team's nominee for his work with his foundation, the Gramática Family Foundation, having built 10 homes since its inception for veterans.

"I am incredibly humbled and grateful to be nominated for this award," said Gramática. "Although I wasn't born in this country, I have been fortunate enough to experience the true essence of the 'American Dream' due to the unwavering dedication and sacrifices made by our brave military service members. It is our utmost goal to make their lives significantly easier as a sincere gesture of gratitude for everything they have selflessly done for us."

This year will serve as the second-consecutive in which fans will have a say in the Salute to Service Fan Award. To see all the nominees and cast their vote, fans can visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now until November 30th. Finalists are scheduled to be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally in February during the week of Super Bowl LVIII. Gramática honors current and former U.S. servicemembers through the work of his foundation, aiming to positively affect the quality of life of local veterans by way of housing initiatives. Since its inception, the Gramática Family Foundation has built 10 homes for veterans, empowering veterans who require special considerations to live independently. Currently, Gramática and his foundation are working alongside other Tampa area nonprofits to build two homes, one for a local veteran couple and the second for a family in which the father is an Army veteran. Through his Structural Insulated Panel Systems (SIPS) business, Gramática has donated all the walls for these veteran home builds. In addition, Gramática has provided $100,000 in donated or at-cost building materials to Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, helping them to complete more than 60 homes since 2018 for non-military affiliated homeowners. Gramática and his foundation have connected with other local nonprofits to help identify veterans in need and provide modifications, repairs, and rebuilds on their existing structures, allowing aging and disabled veterans the opportunity to live safely with comfort and dignity inside their own homes. As the presenting sponsor of the Salute to Service Award, USAA, a leading provider of insurance, banking and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the awardee's military or veteran charity of choice.

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL and USAA's year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military and veteran community. Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to honor, empower and connect with service members, veterans and their families as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative. The Buccaneers will showcase military appreciation tributes at Raymond James Stadium on November 12 when the team hosts the Tennessee Titans for the Buccaneers' Salute to Service Game, presented by USAA.

