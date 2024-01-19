Buccaneers-Lions: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Divisional Round Week

TOP STORYLINES

One on One – That Goff-Stafford showdown that proved so entertaining was also a matchup of two former first-overall draft picks…who happened to be traded for each other three years ago. That 2021 trade, in which Stafford was considered the big prize, added juice to that QB pairing. A week later, we have yet another game featuring two first-overall picks, but this around Goff and Mayfield are more like kindred spirits than a pair of passers playing for pride against their former teams. Both were traded away from the team that made that initial draft investment and neither exactly landed in their new homes with high outside expectations. Goff has had three years to endear himself to a new fan base and has gotten better and better each season. In 2023, he threw for 5,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Mayfield came to Tampa after four seasons in Cleveland and a fractured 2022 campaign that saw him traded to Carolina, waived and then picked up the Rams. He has done just as much to ingratiate himself to his teammates and Tampa Bay fans, and he put up similar numbers to Goff with 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Whose redemption tour will continue on into the Conference Championship Game?

Another Shot at Redemption – Speaking of redemption, the Buccaneers as a team can get another dose of that on Sunday, as well. After avenging a lopsided Week Three loss to Philadelphia with their own dominant win in the Wild Card round, the Bucs now head to Detroit to take on a Lions team that, as noted above, beat them pretty handily in Week Six. Prior to the Eagles game, Buccaneers coaches and players insisted that the team they have developed into by January is far different from what it was in September and October, and then proved those words true with a much better performance. The Bucs only ran for 46 yards and 2.9 per carry against the Lions, who went on to finish second in the NFL in rush defense, but the Tampa Bay rushing attack has become more consistent and effective down the stretch. Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales, in his first year on the job, has settled into more of a play-calling groove as he has learned what his players do best and how his own sequencing of calls is most effective. On defense, the Buccaneers are close to full health and have held six of their last eight opponents to 20 or fewer points. Rookies Calijah Kancey have taken on much bigger roles than what they had in Week Six and have added teeth to a Bucs pass rush, and cornerback Zyon McCollum has helped the Bucs' produce tighter coverage on the back end by taking on a hybrid safety/corner role alongside Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean. The Lions are a formidable opponent that is unsurprisingly favored by close to a touchdown to win in Detroit on Sunday, but the Buccaneers believe they are better equipped to handle the rematch in January.

Ford Field Factor – Mayfield made some friends during his month or so with the Rams last season, and after L.A.'s narrow loss at Ford Field he had a chance to speak to a couple of them. Their collective report: It was the loudest crowd they had ever heard. Now it's the Buccaneers turn to have their eardrums abused for three hours. "It's going to be tough," said Bowles. "We can turn it up as loud as possible, music-wise [at practice] and have noise brought in and everything else, but Sunday is going to be at a whole other decibel [level]. We're preparing for it and we've got to have a few silent [count] things ready. The best way to do that is to try and make some plays and keep them quiet." The good news: The Buccaneers have proven this season that they can still operate when they can't hear each other. The Bucs won in a noisy atmosphere in Minnesota to start the season, then did so again in New Orleans three weeks later. The Rams also showed it could be done last weekend, gaining 425 yards of offense and committing just four penalties.