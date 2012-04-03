Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers New Uniforms Unveiled by Nike

Tampa Bay’s new uniforms, designed by Nike and launched along with the rest of the league’s updated line on Tuesday, feature only a few subtle changes to the Bucs’ look

Apr 03, 2012 at 09:44 AM
NewUniforms04_03_12_1_t.jpg


The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have new uniforms in 2012, combining the team's popular and hard-hitting look with a new level of Nike-engineered performance capabilities.

Tampa Bay's new uniforms, along with those of the other 31 teams in the NFL, were unveiled by Nike on Tuesday.  Running back LeGarrette Blount, who cuts an imposing figure in any jersey, was on hand to serve as the team's model for the new uniform system, donning a red jersey and white pants.  As was the case for most of the teams in the league, the Buccaneers overall look only received subtle changes; most of the adaptations were aimed at creating a lightweight, body-contoured fit.

There are only two changes of significance to the look of the Buccaneers' new uniforms:

  • The jersey no longer features a black bar all around the neck; and
  • The red stripe on the pants has been made wider.

The alteration of the pants stripe is actually a return to what was originally intended for the red-and-pewter uniforms the Buccaneers first unveiled in 1997.  In the intervening years, the stripe on the pants has been gradually made thinner; the new uniform returns it to its original width.

The new Nike line of NFL uniforms is called "Elite 51," and fans will be able to outfit themselves in authentic versions of what will be worn by players on the field.  The jerseys marked as "Elite" will be identical to actual game jerseys, while replica jerseys will be dubbed "Game."

Nike describes its new uniform construction as one designed to maximize speed by eliminating distracting elements.  The company says it has integrated lightweight padding directly into the "hit zones" in the uniform's baselayer.  It has also reduced weight in the collar and worked to fit the jersey more snugly over shoulder pads, and the sleeves and armholes were tweaked to provide better range of motion and a "shrink-wrap fit."

Click here to go to a photo gallery of the Buccaneers' new Nike uniforms here on Buccaneers.com.

Nike redesigned what the Buccaneers will be wearing this year from head to toe, with new innovations even to the socks, cleats and gloves.  The Nike Vapor Game Sock has new elements of cushioning and venting; the cleats provide a snug fit and adjustable traction systems; and the gloves have an innovative "Magnigrip" feature on the palm and between the fingers.  You can read more about the new Nike NFL uniforms here.

The new Buccaneer gear will be available for presale at midnight on April 15.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

