Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 22: Lavonte David, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Antoine Winfield Jr. Sidelined

The Bucs list 10 and sit four in Wednesday’s walk-through practice.

Dec 22, 2021 at 03:24 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Lavonte Injury Report

It's beginning to look a lot like… the end of a long and grueling NFL season. The Buccaneers listed 10 players on their first practice report of Week 16, which includes four players sitting out entirely. Those four are also all starters. After a physical game with the division-rival Saints, inside linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Mike Evans, running back Leonard Fournette and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. did not participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice. Winfield Jr. was the only player who also hadn't practiced the week before.

The Bucs will get both wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards back from suspension, but both are still listed with injury designations. Brown was limited with a lingering ankle injury but Head Coach Bruce Arians said that Brown looked good in practice during his media availability on Wednesday. Edwards has a knee injury but was a full participant.

The Panthers list just three players on their injury report, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who has helped lead Carolina to the number two ranking in passing defense. The Panthers are ranked second in overall defense, letting up an average of just 294.4 yards per game.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Limited Participation

LB Lavonte David (foot) – Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (illness) – Full Participation

CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Limited Participation

S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring/ankle) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Full Participation

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Did Not Participate

Panthers

T Cameron Erving (calf) – Limited Participation

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) – Limited Participation

WR D.J. Moore (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

*The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. The practice status is an estimation based on the level of participation player would have had in a regular practice.

Related Content

news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 17: Dean Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without Dean on Sunday but have question marks surrounding four other players, included three more defensive backs.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 16: Winfield, Dean, Fournette, Sherman Sit Out Second Straight Day

There was only one change to the Bucs' injury report on Thursday.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 15: Fournette, Dean, Sherman, Winfield Sit Out

The Buccaneers listed seven players on their first injury report of Week 15.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 10: Jordan Whitehead Ruled Out

The Bucs Safety Jordan Whitehead was the only player ruled out for the Bucs ahead of their home matchup with Buffalo.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 9: Jensen Remains Sidelined, Dean, Gholston Upgraded

The Bucs upgraded both Jamel Dean and Will Gholston while Ryan Jensen sat out the second straight practice.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 8: Jamel Dean, Will Gholston, Ryan Jensen, Jordan Whitehead Sidelined

The Buccaneers listed eight players on their first injury report of Week 14.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 3: Jordan Whitehead, Jaelon Darden Ruled Out

The Bucs ruled two players out ahead of their division contest in Atlanta for Week 13.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 2: Devin White Returns to Full Participation

The Bucs upgraded White and Jaelon Darden to full participation while adding Jordan Whitehead with a calf injury.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 1: Ali Marpet Returns to Practice, Jamel Dean Practices Fully

The Buccaneers opened up practice for Week 13's road trip to Atlanta on Wednesday listing 10 players on their injury report.
news

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 26: Antonio Brown Ruled Out for Sunday

Head Coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that wide receiver Antonio Brown is the only Buccaneer out for Sunday in Indianapolis, while three others are listed as gametime decisions.
news

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 25: Chris Godwin, Devin White Upgraded

The Bucs had very few changes to Thursday's Thanksgiving injury report as the team gets set to take on the Colts in Indianapolis this weekend.
Advertising