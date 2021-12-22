Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 22: Lavonte David, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Antoine Winfield Jr. Sidelined

It's beginning to look a lot like… the end of a long and grueling NFL season. The Buccaneers listed 10 players on their first practice report of Week 16, which includes four players sitting out entirely. Those four are also all starters. After a physical game with the division-rival Saints, inside linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Mike Evans, running back Leonard Fournette and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. did not participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice. Winfield Jr. was the only player who also hadn't practiced the week before.

The Bucs will get both wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards back from suspension, but both are still listed with injury designations. Brown was limited with a lingering ankle injury but Head Coach Bruce Arians said that Brown looked good in practice during his media availability on Wednesday. Edwards has a knee injury but was a full participant.

The Panthers list just three players on their injury report, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who has helped lead Carolina to the number two ranking in passing defense. The Panthers are ranked second in overall defense, letting up an average of just 294.4 yards per game.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Limited Participation

LB Lavonte David (foot) – Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (illness) – Full Participation

CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Limited Participation

S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring/ankle) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Full Participation

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Did Not Participate

Panthers

T Cameron Erving (calf) – Limited Participation

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) – Limited Participation

WR D.J. Moore (hamstring) – Did Not Participate